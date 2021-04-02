Napa CIA students sues culinary school over tuition during pandemic

According to the suit, the CIA delayed the start of programs in February 2020 until May 26, 2020, when instruction went online.

“Students haven’t received what they paid for,” wrote Kenner. The CIA shouldn’t expect full payment of tuition and fees for services and facilities they have failed to provide.

For that reason, Carlin and attorneys are asking for a prorated refund of tuition and fees.

Kenner said she doesn’t yet have a total number of students who would be eligible as members of the class action lawsuit, but “we believe it’s at least in the hundreds.” The amount or percentage of refund has yet to be determined, she said.

This kind of instruction has to be hands-on, said Kenner. “You want to see the instructor. You want to see the food you are preparing and taste it,” she said. “It’s just impossible to have remote instruction.”

If Carlin completes her classes she would receive a degree, but Carlin still needs to know how to bake, said Kenner. If she can’t do that because she didn’t have the right kind of instruction, then the degree doesn’t help.

“She’s really lost out on the hands-on instruction,” said Kenner. “That’s the crucial element here.”