Napa 'citizen scientist' effort helps streams

Robert Zlomke biked to Browns Valley Creek in a city of Napa neighborhood and took some quick observations for the good of science.

Water flowing in the creek, check. No visible trash, check. Take a photograph, check.

Then Zlomke used his smartphone to send the information to Stream Watch, a program organized by the Napa County Resource Conservation District and Napa County Watershed Information and Conservation Council.

It took him about a minute, and he didn't have to leave the sidewalk. No waders or tromping through mud was required.

“This is citizen science,” Zlomke said.

Stream Watch organizers want an army of citizens making observations. They have 33 sites on their Stream Watch list, from north of Calistoga down the Napa Valley to American Canyon.

So far, 14 people have adopted certain sites. A few others simply go to the Stream Watch website and informally take part in the program. Both methods are ways to participate.

These “citizen science” observations will allow the program to track over time such things as when certain streams usually go dry and how long it takes after rains for these stream to start flowing.

“All of that feeds into a bunch of biological monitoring efforts,” said Ashley Kvitek of the Resource Conservation District.

Observations can help the district know which streams are the best candidates for restoration efforts to help steelhead trout and Chinook salmon, she said. Information will aid with the county’s groundwater sustainability efforts.

Plus, the trash observations help, too. Then the district can remove the rubbish if need be before it washes downstream.

Stream Watch has another goal besides gathering data beyond what the district staff can do on its own, given limited numbers.

“We wanted to give folks the opportunity to learn more about their watershed because that’s just as important as having this data, having people care about and ask questions about their watershed,” Kvitek said.

To be certain, Zlomke knows more about streams than the average citizen. He is retired, but once worked as a hydrologist for the Resource Conservation District. On this particular day, he didn't need to use his expertise.

“This is something a person can do who is just interested in taking the amount of time it takes to come out here and make an observation,” he said as the stream gurgled below him amid a tangle of vegetation.

That’s just about anyone.

“You don’t have to have an advance degree; you don’t have to have any degree,” Kvitek said. “You can be a student in high school or middle school.”

Anyone can see the results of this citizen science effort on the Resource Conservation District website at naparcd.org/streamwatch.

For example, Redwood Creek on Redwood Road near Dry Creek Road was dry on Oct. 21. Then big rains hit. On Nov. 11, the creek had a healthy flow, judging from a photo. It’s been flowing ever since.

Compare that to the previous rain year, one of the driest on record. The stream began flowing in late November 2020, went down to isolated pools over much of the winter, and dried up for good by late April 2021.

During a much wetter 2018-19 rain year, the stream flowed from late November into mid-July.

All 33 of the Stream Watch streams and Napa River sections are easy to reach. They are along public roads and near or in cities. The Resource Conservation District has a list of about 100 additional sites it could someday put on the list.

“We just don’t have that capacity to get to all of these places,” Kvitek said.

An army of citizen scientists would be a big help.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

