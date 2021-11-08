Napa city, agencies move to shut down homeless camp the Bowl

Editor's note: The following story contains unusually strong language.

Time’s almost up for the several dozen residents of a Napa homeless camp called the Bowl.

The homeless must leave the south Napa compound by Nov. 16, said a Monday news release.

To make sure the site can be used for flood control and allow planned maintenance in the channel of the Napa River, Bowl residents “are being notified that they must relocate and structures and objects in the area must be removed,” said a statement from local agencies.

Those agencies include the Napa Sanitation District, the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, city of Napa and county of Napa.

For residents of the Bowl, the news is devastating.

“It’s bullshit,” said one resident, Joe, who is 32. He’s lived at the Bowl, in a well-constructed tent next to his mother, for more than two years.

“I’m not fucking happy about this at all,” Joe said angrily. “I’ve got a broken fucking hand! What am I supposed to do? We’re already on the fucking street and homeless. Take what left we have! Fucking hoity-toity people.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Joe said the upheaval will cause him significant problems.

“We’re going to lose a lot of shit in our lives,” he said. “Jobs. Belongings. Respect.”

Joe’s mother, Kelly Hampton, said she was completely overwhelmed by the news. She’s lived at the Bowl for around two years and has set up a tidy, semi-permanent living space that holds almost everything she owns.

“How am I supposed to keep my job?” she said, weeping and wiping her eyes. Hampton works as a caregiver for two people in Napa. She’s afraid she will lose her job because she has to take time off work to move her belongings but has nowhere or way to move them.

Hampton said she needs more than just a bed for the winter. “What about our dogs?” she asked. Both she and her son each have a dog.

“I don’t know what to do,” she said, sitting near a fire pit outside her camp. “What do they think all of us are going to do? Do they really fucking care?”

“They just want the eyesore gone,” said Hampton. “That’s what we are. An eyesore. We’re not people. We’re a pile of shit.”

“Do they need this land? Really?” she asked.

During the recent heavy rains, Hampton said her camp stayed mostly dry. The Bowl itself did not fill with water.

Hampton said Napa Valley should be able to do better. “There are so many fucking wealthy people in this town, I can’t believe this bullshit.”

Will McHaney is another longtime Bowl resident.

“This is just ridiculous,” said McHaney. “First they try and take our cars,” he said. In early October, towing signs were left on autos left parked overnight near the bowl. But the threat passed without significant action.

“I’m sure they want us out of here,” McHaney said. “If I’ve got to lose everything, oh well.” To McHaney, “This ain’t nothin’. I’ve been kicked out of a lot of places.”

Where might he go next? He’s not sure, said McHaney. “I hear good things about Sonoma County.”

According to the news release, the agencies do not plan to cite or arrest individuals for trespassing or camping at the Bowl.

“Our goal is to use proactive and client-centered strategies to help campers move indoors, engage in housing, and support services, and safely store their personal belongings while identifying a permanent housing solution,” said the release.

Residents camping in the Bowl will be provided an official 72 hours’ notice on Nov. 12, and the Abode Services Street Outreach Team and city and county staff will be in the area daily beginning Monday to prepare inhabitants of the area for this change and offer storage solutions and additional incentives to support relocation.

According to the release, shelter beds will be offered exclusively for those living in the Bowl beginning Nov. 16.

Individuals that accept shelter will be provided “a warm, dry, and safe place to sleep with indoor restrooms, and all clients will continue to have access to housing, meals, laundry, and other services available at the South Napa Day Center regardless of whether they utilize shelter bed services,” said the release.

The Bowl is a circular pit located at the end of Hartle Court along the Napa Valley Vine Trail and next to OLE Health. The property is owned by the Napa Sanitation District and leased by the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.

The property is used to store sediment that is dredged from the Napa River by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. This dredging activity takes place approximately every five to seven years to maintain the navigational channel on the river, and the next cycle of dredging is being planned for 2022.

The partner agencies have worked in collaboration for several months and planned for the cleanup at the Bowl in coordination with the opening of the Winter Shelter, in order to ensure all residents at the site have a safe alternative to camping readily available, said the release.

“The decision to time the cleanup and notice the site is not only based on the need for the facility to serve its intended purpose, but also for the health and safety of those individuals who have resided in the Bowl, and that of emergency responders and those that conduct outreach services.

As winter approaches, the risk of rain and possible flooding makes the ground unstable for tents and structures but also for those attempting to access the area.”

“The Bowl lacks access to adequate sanitation and the resulting biohazards known to be in the site create significant health and safety issues and result in contamination of nearby waterways.”

“There is a high incidence of calls for public safety services in and around The Bowl related to fire, health, and public safety.”

“While we have been fortunate enough to avoid significant injury or death, the risk of serious injury or death to unsheltered individuals because of fire for cooking or warming, is extremely high.”

Occupants will be given resources to pack and transport two bags of belongings to take with them. Personal belongings will be collected and stored while clients work on long term housing plans.”

“I already have bags,” yelled Joe. “I have plenty of fucking duffle bags. I don’t have transportation or a place to fucking go. What am I going to do with my dog? Do they take fucking pit bulls at the winter shelter? I don’t think so.”

Pets are not allowed on any shelter system property unless the pets are service or companion animals, said a spokeswoman for the four agencies.

“I’m tired of getting fucking shit and having to call it caviar, man!” yelled Joe. “I give up man. I’m done.”

Those clients utilizing the shelter will also receive an incentive for relocating indoors.” Details of that incentive were not immediately provided.

According to the release, the city and county have collectively invested “over $10 million to upgrade and expand shelter accommodations and fund permanent housing projects for clients exiting homelessness.”

“In April 2022, 32 new year-round shelter beds will become available to coincide with the anticipated seasonal closure of the Winter Shelter. These newly available year-round beds will be prioritized for the clients who utilize the Winter Shelter,” said the release.

Additionally, the city and county have partnered with Burbank Housing and applied under Project Homekey, a new statewide program, to create 54 permanent housing units for people exiting homelessness by September 2022. We expect this application to be funded, said the release.

The Winter Shelter opens to those camping in the Bowl on Tues. Nov. 16. A bed will be reserved in the name of each camper, and they will have seven days to arrive on-site to utilize the bed. The Winter Shelter will open to the public on Nov. 22 and any unused or unutilized beds will be available to others on a first-come-first-serve basis.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.