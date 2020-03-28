Napa city and county expect major revenue drops from 'shelter-in-home' orders

“I’ve been through an earthquake when I was on the (Napa) City Council, and then a fire,” Pedroza said. “And others have been through more disasters. The difference about this one is uncertainty.”

Last Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors voted to take $2.5 million for the COVID-19 crisis from the county’s $30 million reserve fund set aside for emergencies.

City of Napa

City Manager Potter has been in Napa for earthquakes, fires and floods, but he says none of these emergencies have posed challenges like the unprecedented and unpredictable spread of coronavirus.

“You can plan what the end date is going to be. You clean up. It’s much easier to predict and, in most cases, it’s a shorter duration,” he said of the natural disasters that have hit Napa in years past. “This, we have no idea how long it is going to last … this is very silent, you can’t see where the damage is at or where the vulnerability is at,”

Though it’s too early to know any real numbers, the city will all but certainly take a sizable financial hit in the wake of this storm, according to finance director Prebula.