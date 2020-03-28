Napa city and county expect major revenue drops from 'shelter-in-home' orders

Both Napa County and the cities of Napa and Calistoga are bracing for COVID-19 financial fallout as tax-generating hotels and businesses close because of state and county shelter-at-home orders.
The Board of Supervisors on Thursday heard county revenues could fall $7 million below previous estimates for the 2019-20 fiscal year ending on June 30. Revenues could fall $15.6 million for fiscal year 2020-21, for a total of $22.6 million.
That means Napa County’s $240 million general fund budget will take a hit, though the exact amount is as unclear as the length of the shelter-at-home order. This hit comes as the county is marshaling resources to meet the COVID-19 threat.
“The expenses are going way up right now and the revenues are going way down right now,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said. “That’s the nature of the beast with having an emergency.”
In an interview this week, Napa City Manager Steve Potter and City Finance Director Bret Prebula said the city was working on plans to cut expenses without jeopardizing core services or public safety. Plans for a new city hall have been put on hold "indefinitely," Potter said.
Transient occupancy tax and sales tax are two of Napa’s largest revenue streams, accounting for a collective 40% of the city’s General Fund revenues in the last fiscal year, the city reported. The bulk of those funds – as much as 65% -- are earned from high season spending, mostly from tourists, between April and September, Prebula says.
“This is the time where the loss would be more significant than other times of the year,” he added, noting that cancelled trips and ‘shelter in place’ orders foreshadow a significant loss in revenue from these two sources, money that the city typically expects to have in its coffers.
Napa County
Napa County provides such services as rural road maintenance, libraries, rural law enforcement, elections, criminal justice services, health and social services and environmental health inspections.
Supervisors expressed financial concerns Thursday that go beyond the county’s bottom line. They plan to talk at a future meeting about what, if anything, the county can do to help businesses suffering COVID-19-related financial pains.
“What can we do to provide some economic relief and try to help businesses stay in business, resulting in more employees being employed,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.
Board Chair Diane Dillon said the conversation should include cuts the county would have to make to provide relief to businesses.
“It has to be both sides of the equation when we discuss it, from my point of view,” she said.
Curt and Anita Semple wrote to Wagenknecht asking that the county consider deferring or reducing property tax payments for businesses and homes. The second installment is due April 10.
“Our concern is the upcoming property tax will be a hardship on many people and businesses, likely putting them out of business, or incurring unmanageable debt in order to pay the fees,” they wrote.
Assistant County Executive Officer Mary Booher said the property tax deadline of April 10 is established by state law and the county has no authority to change it.
But the county can waive delinquent tax penalties. Treasurer-Tax Collector Robert Minahen said the county will look at this section of code to figure out how to implement it in a fair and meaningful way.
Booher said the COVID-19 emergency will hit county revenues hardest with sales tax and transient occupancy tax losses. Property tax which accounts for about half the county budget for now remains stable.
Supervisors questioned whether the estimate of $22.6 million in lost tax revenue through the 2020-21 fiscal year is accurate. Supervisor Ryan Gregory said one factor is whether the shelter-at-home order lasts three or four weeks or a couple of months.
“I think the assumption at this point is we honestly don’t know how long it could last,” Booher said. “There are talks that it might take four to five to six months to keep the (infection rate) curve flat.”
It’s easier for the county to be very conservative now in its loss estimates and add the revenue if it comes in. Reducing as the fiscal year goes on is much more difficult, she said.
“I’ve been through an earthquake when I was on the (Napa) City Council, and then a fire,” Pedroza said. “And others have been through more disasters. The difference about this one is uncertainty.”
Last Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors voted to take $2.5 million for the COVID-19 crisis from the county’s $30 million reserve fund set aside for emergencies.
City of Napa
City Manager Potter has been in Napa for earthquakes, fires and floods, but he says none of these emergencies have posed challenges like the unprecedented and unpredictable spread of coronavirus.
“You can plan what the end date is going to be. You clean up. It’s much easier to predict and, in most cases, it’s a shorter duration,” he said of the natural disasters that have hit Napa in years past. “This, we have no idea how long it is going to last … this is very silent, you can’t see where the damage is at or where the vulnerability is at,”
Though it’s too early to know any real numbers, the city will all but certainly take a sizable financial hit in the wake of this storm, according to finance director Prebula.
The burden of this lost money isn’t only felt by hotel owners, according to Prebula, who described the outcome as a “cascading effect.” He pointed to the restaurants, the city’s largest source of sales tax, as a prime example of the trickle down of businesses that experience direct loss with workers who endure personal harm as a result of lost tourism and leisure activity.
The city is running through different scenarios that represent varying scales of impact and discussing the operational and financial decisions that would have to be made in each, Prebula said.
Prebula and the rest of city staff will ultimately have to identify areas of operation that can be cut or altered in order to make up the inevitable budget gap that will emerge once the immediate threat of COVID-19 has subsided, though the aim is to do so in a way that doesn’t compromise service delivery, the wellbeing of employees or the health of the city long term, he said.
Examples might include holding off on certain hiring vacancies, making certain public services more efficient, or temporarily suspending some supply orders and professional service contracts, all of which are important, but not necessarily essential, he said. “You can get a lot accomplished on these levels, frankly, if you just dig deep.”
There’s reason to be optimistic, Prebula says.
“This isn’t an unsolvable problem. You can plan as we’re doing, and you can adapt. That doesn’t mean difficult decisions won’t have to be made, and that doesn’t mean reductions won’t have to happen, but decisions of City Councils and staff in years past have put us in a good position to deal with this,” he said.
Napa currently boasts an approximately $3.5 million surplus in the General Fund, according to the city. Prebula credits much of that cushion to conservative planning and responsible action by council members and staff over the years.
This financial padding has also allowed the city to keep all workers on the payroll. Essential workers are either working from home or working in conditions that comply with social distancing requirements, and non-essential workers are on paid leaves of absence but are on call to return to work when needed, Potter said.
Calistoga
The City of Calistoga expects to lose about $500,000 in hotel tax revenue, through April.
As a result of the pandemic, it is not known when hotels will be able to resume normal operations, and the resulting loss of TOT (transient occupancy tax) and sales tax will affect projected city revenues by about half a million dollars, said City Manager Mike Kirn.
“The TOT is virtually zero for this month and next,” he said.
The city is fluid with access to about $10 million in cash, however, and the ability to manage day to day operations is solid. “But be mindful going forward going forward visitor revenue stream won’t be there,” Kirn said.
As a significant portion — nearly 53% — of the city’s general fund is derived from TOT tax, the lost revenue will affect the upcoming yearly budget discussions, scheduled to take place in April.
“Our primary focus is on the health and well-being of community with emphasis on police, fire and public works. Right now we are doing what we need to do,” Kirn said. He advised the council “to think about core functions during budget discussions. We don’t want to overthink it, take one day at a time.”
Cynthia Sweeney, editor of The Weekly Calistogan, contributed to this story.
