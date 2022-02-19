Napa City Council adds funds for fire department overtime, traffic calming plan with budget surplus

With tax revenues rising, the city of Napa’s financial recovery from the pandemic-caused economic downturn of 2020 is still going strong.

That’s according to a mid-year report on the city fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, given by city finance director Anne Cardwell to the Napa City Council this week. The update covers the first six months of the fiscal year, Cardwell said, capturing the city’s financial status as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Owing to a projected general fund revenue increase of $2.4 million, the City Council approved additional expenditures totaling roughly $2.1 million.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“Historically, this is a little high for revenue and a little low for expenditures, which puts us in a good position,” Cardwell said.

The largest addition was $1.2 million to the city of Napa Fire Department’s overtime budget.

“Their normal overtime budget covers their regular operations and average vacancy rate,” Cardwell said. “But this year we’ve had multiple firefighters out due to long-term injuries as well as 29 COVID cases in the first half of the fiscal year.”

Other expenditures include $98,000 for camps and special events for the Parks and Recreation Department; $150,000 for parks and forestry operating costs; about $41,000 for fuel costs for the police and fire departments; about $315,000 for supporting a citywide communication class; and about $250,000 for three of the city’s reserve funds.

The City Council also approved a $150,000 expenditure from the city’s nonrecurring general fund for developing updated neighborhood traffic management and traffic calming guidelines. That funding, Cardwell said, will be spent on approximately 15 community workshops and the development of a communication plan, to inform the community about traffic safety improvement projects and how to participate in those efforts.

Carlotta Sainato, program manager of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, said the organization was glad to see funds allocated toward roadway safety improvements. She recommended the city implement quick-build traffic calming pilot projects alongside the public outreach to help the community understand what traffic calming can achieve.

“Quick-build pilot projects use low-cost materials that can be installed quickly, like paint, planters, and posts, to create temporary project installations that allow for adjustments on the project and for the public to provide feedback,” Sainato said. “They’re really valuable tools in receiving community engagement because they’re inexpensive to install and adjust, and they allow the community to really see the impact of these measures.”

The budget was positioned back in 2021 to bring the city into an economic recovery after a year of steep cuts. That was allowed, in part, because the city received $15 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. But, owing to the strength of the recovery, that funding will be allocated elsewhere at a future meeting, Cardwell said.

The recovery’s largely happened through surging sales and hotel room tax revenues. The city originally anticipated receiving $18.5 million from sales tax during the 2021-2022 budget year but is now projecting it will receive $20.2 million.

Hotel room tax revenue — known as the Transient Occupancy Tax, or TOT — was also hit hard by the pandemic. The city projected it would receive $16.1 million from the TOT this year, compared to the $22.7 million received in 2018-2019. So far this fiscal year, the city’s received $12.28 million from the tax and expects to receive $20.3 million.

“Every month so far this fiscal year has not only exceeded our budgeted revenue, but the fiscal year 2018-19 revenue as well,” Cardwell said.

Cardwell also said the mid-year report isn’t taking into account salary savings for positions that go unfilled during the fiscal year. The city’s made some progress on hiring this year, but, as of Jan. 19, the city still maintains roughly 76 staff vacancies.

“As I think all of you are aware, it’s not uncommon to have some salary savings at the end of the fiscal year because of positions changing over, positions that remain vacant longer than anticipated,” Cardwell said. “We’re seeing more of that obviously right now with challenges with recruiting and so many vacant positions.”

Mayor Scott Sedgley said the report was “very positive” in light of the financial cuts the city had to make in response to the pandemic back in 2020.

“I know we were all very concerned at the time we were creating our budget,” Sedgley said. “So it looks to be very good news all in all moving forward. I think some conservative approaches we took going into this have paid off.”

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.