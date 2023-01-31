 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CITY OF NAPA

Napa City Council adds public infrastructure, traffic safety to priority list

Main Street construction in downtown Napa

A reconstruction project in 2019 reshaped Main Street in downtown Napa, widening sidewalks and creating a more pedestrian-friendly intersection with Second Street. 

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

With the uncertainty of pandemic-related economic impacts now fading, the Napa City Council chose public infrastructure and traffic safety as focus areas in developing the city’s upcoming two-year budget at goal-setting workshop Tuesday.

Three additional focus areas carried over from last year: climate action, housing and homelessness, and implementing the city’s now-passed general plan, the long-term planning document that will set in place the city’s policy direction until 2040.

The city’s top priority from last year — recruitment and work force stability — didn’t return to the list this year, and neither did the economic recovery and development priority.

The council’s selection of those five categories will serve to guide the creation of the city’s budget later this year. That budget will also mark a return to covering two years of revenues and spending — for fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25 — once approved by the council in June.

Due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city used a one-year budget in 2020, then developed one-year plans in both 2021 and 2022 as well. With the volatility of the pandemic now essentially over, city staff decided to return to the city’s past practice of two-year budgeting, according to Napa City Manager Steve Potter.

The wide-ranging public infrastructure category includes the city’s capital improvement projects, street and sidewalk improvements, and planning for future city buildings to replace aging facilities.

Several councilmembers said providing adequate roads, sidewalks and city buildings is an essential part of the basic responsibility cities have, and that Napa has fallen behind.  

“When it comes to our buildings, these are 60-year-old buildings,” said Councilmember Liz Alessio at the meeting. “They don’t meet the needs of our workers of today. We’re going to be homeless as a work force if we have another disaster, another earthquake or something.”

Councilmember Beth Painter added that the city should ensure its infrastructure is the very best it can be.   

Councilmembers also connected the infrastructure category to traffic safety. Though the council generally expressed support for traffic safety improvements, Mayor Scott Sedgley said he wanted to make sure such improvements were based on data that indicated the extent of Napa’s existing traffic problems.  

Alessio said there have already been studies showing that Napa has a traffic safety problem, in multiple areas, and that she thinks people can feel traffic safety issues as they walk around Napa’s streets. Painter added that traffic safety is clearly a concern from many different segments of the community, and that working on traffic safety will involve some amount of transforming Napa’s infrastructure to be less focused on automobiles.

“The way so many cities have been designed over the last 40, 50 years has been very car-centric,” Painter said. “So we’re making a commitment to move away from car-centric transportation into active, multi-modal transportation.”

Napa County is thinking about what to do with its downtown Napa properties, including the jail and a large outdoor parking lot.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213 or ebooth@napanews.com.

