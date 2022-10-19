Napa City Council adopts general plan, sets goals through 2040

The Napa City Council adopted its new general plan Tuesday evening and, at the urging of some residents, agreed to remove the long-controversial Linda Vista Avenue extension from the plan and strengthen climate-related language around limiting the future construction of gas stations and traditional drive-through lanes.

The now-approved general plan — which is a so-called “living document” that can be updated in the future — will set the city’s broad policy direction until 2040. The plan has been in the works for over four years, and has been available for public review since February, so the council had largely taken a stance on suggested changes by now.

For instance, the council held strong on its previous decision not to designated an undeveloped 144-acre area near Foster Road as a greenbelt, as previously recommended by the city’s Planning Commission.

But the council did settle the matter of the Linda Vista Avenue extension — previously dubbed the “ghost bridge” by Planning Commission chair Gordon Huether — which was intended to extend the street over the Napa Creek with a new bridge. The planned span was intended to improve emergency response time and street connectivity, though it’s failed to pass muster multiple times with past city councils, amid community outcry.

Council members all said they supported the move made in the administrative draft of the plan to remove all mention of the Linda Vista project, but noted the need to improve emergency response times in the area.

Mayor Scott Sedgley — a former firefighter for the city and previously the strongest supporter of keeping the extension in the general plan — said at the meeting that he recognized, after talking with the fire chief and others, that the city’s emergency response times are within acceptable ranges.

“They could be improved, and maybe we can do that in the future, but I’m happy where we’re going on that contentious piece,” Sedgley said.

Linda Brown, a founding member of Napa Climate NOW!, said the group was concerned that a policy connected to limiting new gas stations and drive-thrus in Napa was weakened in the draft before reaching the council, and she recommended the policy be separated in two and strengthened.

Brown also reminded council members that they, during the appeal of the proposed Soscol Square drive-thru last year, “stated its desire to address limiting drive-thrus to reduce idling emissions in the new general plan.” She noted as well that many cities in the region, particularly in Sonoma County, have moved to ban new gas stations.

“As you know, cities in our county and region, including American Canyon and Calistoga — not to mention Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, Cotati, Santa Rosa and soon Windsor — have all banned new gas stations, recognizing that the current supply is adequate and that the state is actively shifting toward electric vehicles,” she told the council.

The council decided to go along with this recommendation to split the policy into two and bolster it, with Councilmember Beth Painter suggesting language to “prohibit construction of new gas stations and prohibit the addition of new gasoline pumps at existing gas stations” as well as “encourage the accommodation of alternative fuels other than gasoline.”

As for the second policy, Painter recommended the policy read that the city should “establish regulations that encourage alternative approaches to traditional drive-thru facilities at new and existing facilities.” Those alternatives, she said, “shall provide high-quality customer service using current technology and facilities designs without involving sustained idling of gasoline-powered engines.

“I very much support the notion of taking that one policy and breaking it into two pieces,” Painter said. “I think we have state requirements coming down that are going to limit and eliminate the sale of gas-powered vehicles. I think that sort of tells us where gas stations are going in the future.”

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez said, however, that he thought using the word “prohibit” was too specific, and he recommended the City Council come back to consider a specific ordinances about banning gas stations. As such, Painter suggested the word “prohibit” could be changed to “limit” and she suggested changing the word “gas” to “fossil fuel.”

The councilmembers all agreed with the change and passed the policy on a unanimous 4-0 vote, with Councilmember Mary Luros absent.