Napa City Council affirms Oxbow RiverStage license agreement for 2023, with changes

The show will go on for the Oxbow RiverStage concert series next summer, following a unanimous approval of the series by the Napa City Council after a required review.

But the license deal re-approved by the council on Tuesday — which technically runs through next year before the city will need to craft a new agreement — contained a few changes meant to solve problems associated with the series, brought up by city staff and Napa residents.

One of the amendments is a larger security deposit of $40,000 — up from $1,000 this year — largely to provide more funding for turf restoration at the downtown Oxbow Commons park should producer STR Entertainment fail to complete the restoration in the time required by the agreement. That’s what happened this year; STR Entertainment is currently working to restore the grass that was near the stage to a pre-concert state by the end of November.

Turf condition was a new problem this year; in past years, the RiverStage was in a different location at the Commons, on top of a concrete area below the Imola bridge, and it faced east toward the Alta Heights neighborhood. But the council approved shifting the stage to a west-facing location next to the Napa River last year after Alta Heights residents complained about amplified concert sound.

The city's recreation manager Katrina Gregory said at the meeting that the shifting of the stage reduced the number of noise complaints the city received this year. But, she said, new community concerns have popped up.

“In contrast to the 2021 season, there were much fewer noise complaints for this past season,” Gregory said. “However, we did receive more complaints regarding the aesthetics of Oxbow Commons and the stage in its new location, and the impacts to businesses with additional street closures.”

The updated pact acknowledges sound problems aren’t entirely solved; STR Entertainment is required to continue monitoring sound to adhere to the city’s code. City sound data indicates that six of 11 concerts exceeded Napa sound level requirements at a monitoring station at Pearl and West streets, and one concert exceeded those requirements at the Oxbow Commons itself.

Additionally, to improve aesthetics, STR Entertainment will be required to provide additional cleaning and litter removal after the concert period and return equipment to non-concert day locations within 24 hours after a performance ends. The company also is required to use more decorative screening around the stage, and to remove the fence line under the bridge on non-concert days.

STR Entertainment will also be required to apply for a building permit for stage installation at least 60 days in advance, according to the amended agreement.

Gregory noted the series featured 11 paid concerts this year with 38,500 total attendees, as well as a free Fourth of July concert with between 4,000 to 5,000 attendees. The city garnered $61,127 in license fees and $79,634 in special event permit fees from the series this year, Gregory said. STR Entertainment, working with Visit Napa Valley, estimated the economic impact of the series was $25 million in direct sales and $2.4 million in local taxes.

Several public commenters asked the city to move forward with the agreement for various reasons, though a few noted problems they’d had with the concert series.

Kerry Ahearn, chief executive officer of Aldea Children and Family Services, noted that STR Entertainment agent Ken Tesler had joined with Aldea as a partner, which she said meant he was donating a percentage of concert proceeds to Aldea and has allowed the nonprofit to set up wellness stations. In general, she said, the concerts have had a positive impact for Napans.

Sara Southam, speaking on behalf of the Oxbow Stakeholders Group — which represents business and nonprofit interests in the area — said that the group is adamantly opposed to having the stage occupy its current location next year, and recommended the stage be flipped back to its previous location. The current location, she said, brought loss of revenue, trash near the river, and increased security costs to businesses.

RiverStage producer Tesler said he was listening to all the feedback. He said it’s impossible to please everybody, but organizers will try by working with the city and community to solve as many problems as possible. Tesler said STR Entertainment will have more time this year to work more closely with local businesses.

“When we hear the good and the bad at these meetings, we listen.” Tesler said. “We’ve been working really hard.”

The councilmembers acknowledged the lingering problems, but said it would be best to approve the agreement and work those issues out over the next year. Councilmembers Bernie Narvaez and Beth Painter, along with Mayor Scott Sedgley, said they were open to discussing whether to move the stage back to its previous location. Sedgley added, however, that he didn’t know whether the council could make that call at the meeting, and that he was happy leaving the decision to city staff and STR Entertainment.

“For STR Entertainment, this is a big year, the next coming year,” Sedgley said. “I mean, this is the make-it-or-break-it year.”

Councilmember Mary Luros said it was important for the council to remember that it allowed the concert series in order to activate the Oxbow Commons park. She said in some ways that’s worked out, but it’s also had the opposite effect, given that the concert series has closed off large parts of the park.

“I think we really need to figure out a better long-term plan if we want to continue with this series at this location,” Luros said. “I think there may be better locations for this.”

Councilmember Liz Alessio also said she wasn’t a big fan of the stage location, which she said gets in the way of views of the Napa River and access to it.

Narvaez said the stage seemed like a trial, and that getting feedback from the next season will determine how the council moves forward with the RiverStage series in the future.

Councilmember Beth Painter said the RiverStage series remains a work in progress. She said she was also not happy with the fenced-off area this year, owing to the shift of the stage, and it concerned her that every year will involve the planting of new turf. Work still needs to be done to figure out the best use for the space, Painter said.

“I remember sitting here last year and saying, ‘Well, we can switch the stage location, but we’ll probably be here next year talking about a host of different issues,’” Painter said. “And here we are, and that’s what we’re doing.”