Napa City Council and Planning Commission focus on climate change in draft general plan feedback

Tackling climate change in Napa was the primary focus of the Napa City Council Monday night as councilmembers took turns providing feedback on the city’s 313-page draft general plan during a rare joint meeting with the city’s Planning Commission.

The new draft general plan — which, when approved, will serve as the city’s main long-term planning document until 2040 — became available for public review in late February after years of development. Back in February, the council identified finishing up and implementing the general plan this year as a priority.

Earlier this month, the Planning Commission reviewed three elements of the plan, including sections covering land use, transportation and climate change. Several public commenters asked for more specific language in the climate and transportation elements at the time.

A larger group filled the council chambers Monday evening: 27 community members shared feedback during a roughly hour-long public comment session. And 94 additional written comments were emailed to the city, said City Clerk Tiffany Carranza. Most of the comments focused on climate, traffic and environmental concerns and impacts.

Michael Walker, senior planner for the city, said at the meeting general plans need to be designed around several requirements, some of which prevent officials from being too specific. For example, he said, they’re required to be comprehensive, internally consistent and take a long-term perspective. That’s because supposed to establish a long-range vision and policies for the city provide a strong basis for city actions and development projects over the next 20 years, Walker added.

“In terms of being internally consistent, that means that all portions of the plan have legal weight and are fully integrated without conflict,” Walker said. “Because of this, it is imperative that all elements carry the same level of specificity. What we want to avoid are situations that create unintended consequences.”

Margaret Smetana — a member of local environmental group Napa Climate NOW! — said it seemed like the unique urgency of climate change is new for the long-term planning process, and it was up for question how climate considerations can appropriately fit alongside the other planning elements.

“They are not equal, really,” Smetana said. “Rather, the climate element really can’t be siloed; it needs to set an appropriately high and clear bar for all the others.”

Bayard Fox, also a member of the climate group, urged stronger language.

“I subsequently read other general plans which incorporated much stronger verbiage,” Fox said. “Words like ‘achieve,’ instead of vague words like ‘propose’ or ‘promote.’ This is not really the time to equivocate.”

Several commenters also criticized the inclusion of a historically controversial plan to extend Linda Vista Avenue over Napa Creek, which would allow motorists on the west side of Highway 29 to drive from First Street to north Napa without getting on the highway.

That plan most recently came to the Napa City Council in 2018, and the council tabled it in the face of considerable community opposition.

Traffic generally was a prominent topic of the public comments. Maureen Trippe, co-founder of Slow Down Napa, called for the incorporation of traffic calming — a term that refers to engineering solutions to traffic, such as speed bumps — in the general plan.

“This isn’t about solving a short term problem that engineering and enforcement can patch up with a few measures,” Trippe said. “A long-term strategy is needed, which is why (traffic calming) must be in the general plan.”

City staff maintained that the language in the plan needs to be somewhat unspecific so it doesn’t cause unintended legal consequences.

Community development director Vin Smith added that city staff is trying to balance picking language that will survive the 20-year life of the general plan while still being aspirational.

Though the councilmembers and commissioners were scheduled to review all nine elements of the draft general plan, they, over the course of three hours, ultimately gave feedback on the land use, transportation, parks and climate change elements, focusing primarily on climate change.

Several councilmembers did say they didn’t support the Linda Vista Bridge project, at least as a motor vehicle thoroughfare.

The councilmembers and commissioners agreed that the climate change element deserved some extra focus.

Planning Commission Chair Gordon Huether said climate change is certainly a crisis and that the city needs to rise up and try to mitigate it as much as possible.

Councilmember Beth Painter added that the comments made by the climate group members were well thought out, and she thought the council and commission members were in agreement that “this is not only a new element, but this is a critical element.”

Additionally, Painter said, she wanted to see language that would make it clear in the general plan that establishing a short-term Climate Action Plan is a priority for the city.

She also said that words do matter, that words like “achieve,” ”aim,” “strong,” ambitious,” “establish,” “ensure,” “protect,” “maintain” and “prioritize” don’t necessarily box the city into areas that could cause legal trouble, but still set a tone of urgency.

“I want us all to listen really carefully to the words that are used and find that balance between flexibility on language, but maybe a little bit more audacious and forceful,” Painter said. “… This is new and this is something that I think warrants a little bit of time spent on that terminology.”

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez said he was inspired by the discussion around the climate element because the need to address climate change is nonnegotiable.

“If we’re going to be bold in any element, specific in any element, this is it,” Narvaez said. “This is where we really need to show up.”

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

