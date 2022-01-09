Napa City Council appoints one new member and two returning members to planning commission

One new member will be joining the city of Napa’s land-use authority, alongside two returning members.
The Napa City Council last week appointed Beverly Shotwell, a 19-year Napa resident and former member of the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission, to the city’s Planning Commission.
The council also reappointed architect Paul Kelley, who’s served on the commission since 2013, and Ricky Hurtado, a commissioner for one year. Kelley was reappointed to one of the two seats on the commission (of five total seats) reserved for a design professional.
Shotwell will replace Reed Oñate on the commission. Oñate, who served on the commission for roughly two years, withdrew his application for reappointment prior to the council meeting, said city clerk Tiffany Carranza.
Shotwell works as a business and sales manager for Colgin Cellars Wine in St. Helena, according to the application she filed with the city. She has previously served on several local boards and commissions, including the city’s Housing Element Advisory Board.
Shotwell said she understands the challenges of being a planning commissioner and enjoys taking on the sometimes-onerous work required from the commissioners to understand items that come before them.
“I very much enjoy studying land-use ordinances, regulations, zoning ordinances; I enjoy doing the homework,” Shotwell said. “I pride myself on doing the legwork and taking the time to really study the materials and reach out to staff in advance on meetings.”
Kelley and Shotwell each received a unanimous five votes from the City Council, while Hurtado received four votes. Councilmember Mary Luros was the sole member to vote for Kara Brunzell, architectural historian for Brunzell Historical, instead.
Hurtado, a 2018 City Council candidate, and Napa native, was appointed last year to complete the term of Beth Painter, who was elected to the council in 2020. Hurtado has served as one of the 15 members of the city’s General Plan Advisory Committee; the plan, when it passes, will serve as the bedrock for city growth and zoning policies through 2040.
Six people, excluding Oñate, applied overall, but the other two applicants couldn’t make it to the interview, said city clerk Tiffany Carranza. The four applicants that received votes were interviewed by the City Council, either in-person or virtually through Microsoft Teams, on Tuesday.
The other two in the running were Michael W. Rupprecht, senior counsel at GVM Law LLP in Napa, and Heather McCollister, supervisor realty specialist and leasing officer with the U.S. Forest Service.
All applicants applied to the commission in past years.
