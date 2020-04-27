You are the owner of this article.
Napa City Council approved $1.4 million in rental assistance for people hurt by pandemic
The Napa City Council is reallocating approximately $1.4 million from its Housing Division for rental assistance for tenants who have been hurt economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unanimous council vote should help at least 58 low-income households within the city of Napa stay in their current units.

“This is not the type of program that will be successful if it takes us six months to get it off the ground. We must move quickly,” Housing Manager Lark Ferrell said to City Council last week.

She hopes to begin deploying payments by early May.    

About $400,000 of the total will be drawn from an existing program to support low-income first-time homeowners, funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Ferrell received permission from the state and HUD to use a portion of the city’s award from last year for rental assistance instead.  

The remaining $1 million will come from money the city has collected in loan repayments from earlier low-income homebuyers.

The Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster believes an emergent housing crisis is simmering beneath the more obvious problems brought by the coronavirus, saying the need for help “far outweighs existing resources.”

Households must have a collective income that’s 60% or less of the area median income. The state’s current standard is $60,240 for a family of four, according to the staff report presented to council.

To be eligible, tenants must pay between 30%  and 50% of their incomes towards rent and their units must be listed at or below 110% of the fair market rent in the area to keep the subsidy at an acceptable amount.

For a one-bedroom, that’s $1,569 and for a two-bedroom that’s $2,068, for example.

According to Ferrell, priority will be given to those families that have been especially affected by the pandemic. Households that have seen a reduction of 30% of more in their income as a result of COVID-19 are most likely to receive support, she said.

Applicants will be awarded subsidies through a lottery-based waiting list, similar to Section 8, a federal rent subsidy program. City staff plans to work closely with “local property managers, non-profits and COAD to spread the word,” and will provide interested residents with application assistance by phone and online.

The application process has not yet been established.

Support lasts for no more than 12-months and is contingent on remaining within the city limits of Napa and maintaining similar levels of need. 

