Napa City Council approved $1.4 million in rental assistance for people hurt by pandemic

The Napa City Council is reallocating approximately $1.4 million from its Housing Division for rental assistance for tenants who have been hurt economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unanimous council vote should help at least 58 low-income households within the city of Napa stay in their current units.

“This is not the type of program that will be successful if it takes us six months to get it off the ground. We must move quickly,” Housing Manager Lark Ferrell said to City Council last week.

She hopes to begin deploying payments by early May.

About $400,000 of the total will be drawn from an existing program to support low-income first-time homeowners, funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Ferrell received permission from the state and HUD to use a portion of the city’s award from last year for rental assistance instead.

The remaining $1 million will come from money the city has collected in loan repayments from earlier low-income homebuyers.