Napa City Council approved $1.4 million in rental assistance for people hurt by pandemic

The Napa City Council is reallocating approximately $1.4 million from its Housing Division for rental assistance for tenants who have been hurt economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The unanimous council vote should help at least 58 low-income households within the city of Napa stay in their current units.
“This is not the type of program that will be successful if it takes us six months to get it off the ground. We must move quickly,” Housing Manager Lark Ferrell said to City Council last week.
She hopes to begin deploying payments by early May.
About $400,000 of the total will be drawn from an existing program to support low-income first-time homeowners, funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Ferrell received permission from the state and HUD to use a portion of the city’s award from last year for rental assistance instead.
The remaining $1 million will come from money the city has collected in loan repayments from earlier low-income homebuyers.
The Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster believes an emergent housing crisis is simmering beneath the more obvious problems brought by the coronavirus, saying the need for help “far outweighs existing resources.”
Households must have a collective income that’s 60% or less of the area median income. The state’s current standard is $60,240 for a family of four, according to the staff report presented to council.
To be eligible, tenants must pay between 30% and 50% of their incomes towards rent and their units must be listed at or below 110% of the fair market rent in the area to keep the subsidy at an acceptable amount.
For a one-bedroom, that’s $1,569 and for a two-bedroom that’s $2,068, for example.
According to Ferrell, priority will be given to those families that have been especially affected by the pandemic. Households that have seen a reduction of 30% of more in their income as a result of COVID-19 are most likely to receive support, she said.
Applicants will be awarded subsidies through a lottery-based waiting list, similar to Section 8, a federal rent subsidy program. City staff plans to work closely with “local property managers, non-profits and COAD to spread the word,” and will provide interested residents with application assistance by phone and online.
The application process has not yet been established.
Support lasts for no more than 12-months and is contingent on remaining within the city limits of Napa and maintaining similar levels of need.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/
Zuzu
Lovina
Calistoga Playground
Hydro Grill
Johnnys
Puerto Valarta
Calistoga Thai Kitchen
Theorem Vineyard
Evangeline
Napa Whole Foods
St. Helena Gott's
Press in St. Helena
Tra Vigne
Napa Whole Foods
An empty street in Calistoga
An empty Calistoga street
Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware in Calistoga
Calistoga CalMart
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Easter Bunny tours Napa neighborhoods
Whole Foods line, April 11
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Carol Shour
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Lucky
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods benches
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.