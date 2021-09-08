Napa City Council approves 12-home Western Meadows Subdivision

Councilmember Liz Alessio said the development represented a change for the neighbors, but the development of the land had been in the works for decades.

“This is kind of a foregone conclusion,” Alessio said. “It was a private property and it was sold to a private party, and the plan was always to develop it.”

Luros said she thought the project was thoughtfully designed, with appropriate density. She added that the project would add housing to Napa and wouldn’t cause a huge impact in many of the categories of concern mentioned by the neighbors, partially thanks to mitigation efforts from the developer.

“We all have a part to play in solving the housing shortage,” Luros said. “As a community, we are not going to have empty fields in the city limits as long as the state is telling us that we have to build more housing. An empty field that for years has been designated and zoned for housing is not an open space; it’s going to be housing at some point.”

In other news, the council approved an emergency replacement of the Oak Street storm drain. Tim Wood, a city engineer, said damage to the storm drain was first identified by the city earlier this year because of a sinkhole. Wood added the city’s goal is to finish work on the drain before Nov. 1, to avoid wet weather as much as possible.