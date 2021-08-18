Napa City Council approves Ace & Vine card room to open 24/7

Napa’s only card room will now be open for business 24 hours a day, seven days a week, following a split Napa City Council vote.
Ace & Vine — a restaurant, card room and bar located at 505 Lincoln Ave. — was originally approved by the City Council in June last year. Some council members at the time didn’t agree with the card room operating 24/7. So, when it became clear the proposal didn’t have enough votes to pass, the applicants put forward a reduction in hours, with the idea they’d re-negotiate the hours one year after opening, during an annual council review of how well the business was complying with approval conditions. The City Council approved the revised proposal 4-1.
Ace & Vine officially opened up on Feb. 11 this year. Since then, the business has been allowed to operate from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. every other day of the week.
But Michael LeBlanc, one of the owners of the business, sent a letter to the City Council in June requesting it allow the card room to operate 24/7 now, instead of considering the question during the annual review in February, for financial reasons. He wrote the business has a greater need for revenue because of the cost of investing in and rehabilitating the building — “a multi-million dollar investment”— and the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said increased construction costs along with limiting normal business.
LeBlanc added that Ace & Vine, even with doors open, is continuing to face challenges operating at a normal capacity because of COVID-19. The card room is at a competitive disadvantage, he wrote, because it can’t operate 24/7 — “like nearly every other card room and gaming establishment throughout the state.”
“Ace & Vine agreed, in good faith, to reduce the hours of operations to show we could operate without any issues in the short term and later return to the Council with a request to operate on a 24-hour basis,” LeBlanc wrote. “… While we planned to wait one year after opening our doors to return to the Council, our economic circumstances do not allow us to wait that long.”
In emailed public comments, some community members disagreed with allowing Ace & Vine to operate 24/7. But several others voiced support for the change.
City staff recommended the council approve the 24/7 operation. Napa chief of police Jennifer Gonzales said the business had 31 calls for service overall, including four that turned into criminal cases — two disorderly conduct cases, one domestic violence case, and one weapons case that transformed into a mental health investigation — but those had tapered off after May.
The council was split on whether to approve a use permit allowing the 24/7 operation, but ultimately approved it on a 3-2 vote on Tuesday.
“We will continue to look at impacts with the annual review,” said Mayor Scott Sedgley, who voted in favor of the hours adjustment. “Don’t let anything slide because you’re doing a great job now.”
Council members opposed to the 24/7 operation said it’s too early to tell what the business will be like, and suggested the council wait until February to make a change. Those supporting the change spoke of supporting local businesses, said the move would add jobs and said Ace & Vine had done much to prove its commitment to the city.
Council member Mary Luros, who voted against the change Tuesday, said she sympathized with the request, but the council hasn’t had enough time to assess the impacts of Ace & Vine, especially because the business has only been open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t see a 24-hour card room as being in the best interest of the people that live in my district. I worry about tired or distracted or intoxicated drivers leaving early in the morning after a very late night of gambling and driving down Lincoln as kids are going to school and people are going to work. And while I sympathize with wanting to break even on your business, I just don’t see the benefit to the community.”
Luros added that modifying the hours only six months after the business opened sets bad precedent, considering the condition set for Ace & Vine to return to the City Council each year after opening.
“There are impacts from this business; we haven’t seen it in full operation for a year, and I’m just not ready to support 24 hours of operation tonight,” Luros said. “I’m not saying that I won’t in February. I’m going to keep an open mind, but I’m not willing to do that tonight.”
Council member Liz Alessio, who also voted in opposition, proposed a compromise of allowing the business to run 24/7 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and close at 3 a.m. the rest of the week.
Council member Beth Painter, however, said modifying the hours as Alessio suggested would be confusing. Painter — who also voted to recommend approval for the project when she was on the city’s planning commission in 2019 — said she thinks the Ace & Vine ownership has stood behind its word by renovating the building and implementing a security plan beyond what many restaurants and bars in Napa are required to do.
Painter also said she agreed with an assertion by LeBlanc, backed up by the Napa Police Department, that allowing people to leave at their own pace late at night might be safer than having a hard-stop closing time.
Sedgley said it’s a city priority to promote a strong local economic base, and that, when the annual Ace & Vine report comes along in February, the council will be able to better consider the impact of how the business always intended to operate by approving the 24/7 hours.
Council member Bernie Narvaez agreed with Sedgley and said it’d be great to have a look at how the business operates 24/7 over the next six months.
“I think some of the reluctance is the unknown of the 24 hours, but once we get to the annual review, we’ll see both sides and get a better picture of what the applicant is trying to do,” Narvaez said.
