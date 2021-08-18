Napa City Council approves Ace & Vine card room to open 24/7

“We will continue to look at impacts with the annual review,” said Mayor Scott Sedgley, who voted in favor of the hours adjustment. “Don’t let anything slide because you’re doing a great job now.”

Council members opposed to the 24/7 operation said it’s too early to tell what the business will be like, and suggested the council wait until February to make a change. Those supporting the change spoke of supporting local businesses, said the move would add jobs and said Ace & Vine had done much to prove its commitment to the city.

Council member Mary Luros, who voted against the change Tuesday, said she sympathized with the request, but the council hasn’t had enough time to assess the impacts of Ace & Vine, especially because the business has only been open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t see a 24-hour card room as being in the best interest of the people that live in my district. I worry about tired or distracted or intoxicated drivers leaving early in the morning after a very late night of gambling and driving down Lincoln as kids are going to school and people are going to work. And while I sympathize with wanting to break even on your business, I just don’t see the benefit to the community.”