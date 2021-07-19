Napa City Council approves additional water restrictions

The city hoped those restrictions would reduce community water usage by 15%. Instead, the city saw an increase in water usage compared to last year, according to deputy utilities director Joy Eldredge.

The city will initially approach the new restrictions by providing information, including by sending mailer notifications on July 23, but will begin patrolling the streets for outreach in August and may begin enforcing the restrictions by mid-August. If residents are found in violation of the restrictions early on, city staff members may leave a door hanger at the property that says how the resident didn’t comply with the restrictions and provides outdoor water conservation tips.

If enforcement takes off, fines start at $100, rise to $200 for a second violation within 12 months and cap at $500 for each day of each additional violation within 12 months. Eldredge said the fines won’t come as a surprise, and will only happen after residents who violate the rules are warned that their next violation will result in a fine.

Public commenters at the meeting raised several questions about water use. Eve Kahn said she was worried about how many more housing units the city can support given the water restrictions. A few commenters raised questions about Napa State Hospital water use.