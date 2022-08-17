Napa City Council approves cactus-inspired roundabout art

The abstract, cactus-inspired public art proposal “Circulation,” intended to go near the city of Napa’s triad of Highway 29-adjacent roundabouts, cleared its last major hurdle on Tuesday night.

The Napa City Council voted to approve the proposal 4-1, with Councilmember Beth Painter voting against.

That approval authorizes the city to sign a $300,000 contract — which will come out of the city’s dedicated Public Art Fund — with Ana Teresa Fernández, a Mexican artist currently based in San Francisco, and manufacturer Priority Architectural Graphics. Katrina Gregory, parks and public art manager for the city, said at the meeting the finished art will likely be installed in roughly a year, on a concrete pad designed specifically for public art, located near the First Street and California Boulevard roundabout.

After Gregory ran through the history of the city's Public Art Ordinance, noting that the city's been intending to build art near the roundabouts since 2014, Fernández talked about the proposal at the meeting. The 24-foot tall, roughly 6,000-pound sculpture will be fabricated from aluminum and consist of seven connected silver circles with neon green lines painted across them.

According to Fernández, the Optunia prickly pear cactus was chosen as a model for the shape of the piece. That cactus shape plays into the symbolism of the piece, as it naturally migrated from Baja California to Napa. The neon green lines are intended to evoke vineyards. The specific shade of green is the same shade of safety equipment worn by migrant vineyard workers Fernández said that Napa "exists and thrives" because of work visas that allow migrants to come from afar and work the fields.

“This often-invisible population, who toils the earth, day and night, and at 100-degree weather, also resides in proximity to the affluence,” Fernández said. “They will be at the center of the conversation. The symbolic nature of this color, which refers to hazard, proceed with caution, and often ironically is not paid attention to — we just drive past it — will now be what pulses with radiance at the heart of this intersection.”

Public commenters at the meeting generally expressed support for the proposal, though a few said they didn’t like it. On the other hand, most of those who emailed comments either didn’t support it or expressed reservations about its location or potential to be a safety hazard.

The councilmembers all expressed support for the art piece, though a few had concerns about how well its meaning would be communicated to those driving by.

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez said that, along with believing the piece will be safe, he personally connected to the proposal owing to his background as a Mexican immigrant. He added that he believes much of Napa's Latino population — which makes up roughly 40% of the city — would also connect to it.

Napa still needs to improve its recognition of the Latino community, he said, noting that he's one of the very few members to be elected to a public office. But the "Circulation" art piece will serve as a statement and bring visibility and recognition to an often-ignored community, Narvaez said.

“Downtown is possible because of the people who are working our fields,” Narvaez said. "The people putting on those neon vests. I usually don't talk this long, but for me, this really drove home emotionally, and I wanted to share that because there’s other people in our community that aren't here, that are working or have to get up early. Or there's language barriers or they just don’t feel confident in local government, still. We still have a long ways to go."