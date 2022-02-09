Napa City Council approves current district map at tail end of redistricting process

After receiving relatively little public input throughout the months-long redistricting process, the Napa City Council decided Tuesday that sticking with the current district map is the best option.

That map, created during the city’s 2020 transition to district elections and designed using 2010 Census data, will set in place council voting districts for roughly the next decade. It’s been used once so far, in the 2020 City Council election.

The redistricting process is scheduled to officially end with a second reading of the map approval on March 8, slightly over a month before the April 17 deadline.

The process of transitioning to district elections received considerable community participation, including 44 proposed maps and 58 Community of Interest worksheets, according to Napa City Clerk Tiffany Carranza.

But redistricting, a process required once 2020 Census data came out, received much less participation. (The city so far has received three Community of Interest worksheets and six proposed maps, according to the city’s DistrictR mapping website.)

Carranza has previously attributed the lack of participation in redistricting to the success the city had with switching to district elections in 2020.

Elizabeth Stitt, the city’s demographer from Redistricting Partners, noted that the current map follows all legal requirements and is designed to fit with several guidelines. The guidelines include that each district is about the same size, that they’re compact, contiguous, and follow easily-identifiable lines.

“The city did a huge outreach effort back in 2020,” Stitt said. “This was a collaborative process to create this map and we didn’t want to create a map just for the sake of creating a map.”

Additionally, the largest and smallest districts deviate in population by 7.6%, which is below a 10% deviation threshold that would’ve required the city to establish a new district map.

Napa City Councilmembers on Tuesday attributed the lack of participation to how recently the current map was approved.

Councilmember Mary Luros said outreach to the public from the city’s redistricting team staff has been substantial. Outreach efforts included four community workshops, four public hearings so far, press releases, television ads, targeted outreach, and a dedicated web page.

“We just did this so recently and our demographics haven’t changed drastically,” Luros said. “It isn’t surprising we ended up with the same map because of low public participation. But, again, that’s not for lack of trying from our redistricting team.”

The Napa County Progressive Alliance has, at past meetings, called for a new map to consider annexation of the West Pueblo-Linda Vista neighborhood, which is the largest of the unincorporated “islands” scattered around the city and contains roughly 1,800 people.

Councilmember Beth Painter said she’d walked around the neighborhood on Tuesday to consider whether the island should be separated out so it doesn’t by default become incorporated into District 2 — the largest district, which largely consists of Browns Valley — when the annexation of the island happens.

But because West Pueblo-Linda Vista felt like a neighborhood to her, Painter said, and because pairing it with another district would require drawing boundaries crossing Highway 29, she felt like supporting the current map was the best option.

“Over the next decade I think we’re going to track and continue to see how populations change in each of the districts, whether it’s because of new housing that’s built or population that’s added through any of the island annexations,” Painter said. “We look forward to that as a separate and distinct process.”

