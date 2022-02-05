Napa City Council approves false fire alarm ordinance

A new ordinance that establishes a $546 fine for excessive false or malicious fire alarms was approved by the Napa City Council this week.

The ordinance will replace a previous section of city code that only states: “It is unlawful for any person to willfully make, or cause to be made, any false alarm of fire or other incident requiring emergency response by the Fire Department.”

The new ordinance adds on more detail by establishing the purpose of regulating excessive false fire alarms, by defining relevant terms — such as “false fire alarm,” “excessive false fire alarm” and “malicious false fire alarm” — and by explaining the Napa Fire Department’s procedural response to such alarms.

Fire Chief Zach Curren said in an email the main intent of the changes is to clarify the city’s process of responding to the alarms, which he said should also serve to reduce the number of false alarms.

“Our first approach with all false alarms is education, and enforcement is our last option for those with repeated or negligent activation of alarms,” Curren said. “Both our engine crews and our fire prevention inspectors take the time to educate business owners and operators of the importance of properly maintaining their alarm systems and of reducing unnecessary emergency responses.”

A false fire alarm, according to the ordinance, involves a fire alarm activation “not caused by heat, smoke, or fire, which results in a response.”

After the fire chief determines a false fire alarm has occurred, they’re to provide a written notice to the responsible party, the ordinance says.

The fee applies to those responsible for the “excessive” sounding of three or more false alarms within 180 days, Curren said, as well as those responsible for setting off malicious fire alarms, defined as “the deliberate sending or reporting of a false fire alarm."

The determination of excessive alarms can be appealed within 30 days with a written request for reconsideration and supporting documentation to show the alarms weren’t false, according to the ordinance.

Alarms caused by nature or natural disasters aren’t considered false. And, in the case an alarm is caused by mechanical failure or malfunction, the responsible party may provide the fire chief with a report of service or repair, to show the alarm had been examined by a qualified fire alarm technician and repaired. Then the alarm wouldn’t be considered false either.

Curren said the alarms can be a problem because they take up the fire department's time and effort, which can reduce the department’s ability to respond to other incidents. Therefore, such alarms increase risk to the public, he said.

“Our whole goal with the updates to the false alarm ordinance is to reduce unnecessary emergency responses, to keep our emergency crews available for the next life-threatening emergency, and therefore to keep our community safe,” Curren said.

Curren added that, when responding to fire alarm calls, fire crews almost never know whether it’s a true emergency or not. That means emergency responses are required each time, even in instances caused by false fire alarms.

“With our annual call volume being over 10,000 emergency calls per year, it is critical to identify those situations which should not result in an emergency response, such as false alarms, which restrict our unit availability,” Curren said.

False fire alarms also aren’t a new problem, Curren added. The city has actually been responding to a progressively lower number of false fire alarm calls each year over the past three years, which Curren attributed to ongoing education efforts.

In 2021, the department responded to 311 calls in total. That compares to 514 false alarms in 2020 and 646 false alarms in 2019, according to Curren.

The ordinance should allow the department to cut down on the number of false alarms — and the time department staff spends responding to them — even further, Curren said.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

