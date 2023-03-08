A 79-home subdivision, representing the first stage of housing construction at the former Napa Pipe property, won the Napa City Council's unanimous approval Tuesday night.

Councilmembers generally said they were excited to approve the subdivision, the first part of a development on the long-dormant industrial site that is eventually planned to include 945 units of housing, along with retail stores, a Costco, parks, trails, a hotel and more.

No one spoke during the public comment period before the Napa Pipe vote. Councilmember Beth Painter attributed the smooth approval process — the subdivision received unanimous support from the city’s planning commission last month — to work done previously to craft a development framework for the entire project.

“It’s just amazing that we’re here seeing this, 79 homes come through, and it’s just a peaceful, quiet hearing,” Painter said. “That really speaks to all the hard work that got us to this point.”

The bulk of the Tuesday meeting was centered on a presentation about local climate action, and what climate action steps the city could take in the near future.

Deborah Elliot —a management analyst in the city manager’s office recently hired specifically to work on issues connected to climate change — led the presentation, which contextualized steps the city’s already taken, and potential future steps.

Elliot noted, for example, that Napa created a sustainability plan in 2012, updating it in 2019. She also mentioned that the city joined the countywide Climate Action Committee in 2018, and that the council passed a resolution declaring a climate emergency last year, among other events.

According to Elliot, one short-term opportunity to reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions is to assess the possibility of adding electric vehicle charging stations at city-owned sites, such as the corporation yard.

Other such opportunities include restricting expansion of gas stations and drive-thru restaurants, providing more outreach about energy efficiency and incentives to pursue it to the community, and transitioning the city’s landscaping equipment to electric power where feasible, among many other examples.

Chris Benz, a co-founder of Napa Climate Now!, thanked the city at the meeting for hiring Elliot. She said the climate organization strongly supports the city working on an all-electric “reach code” for new construction — one suggestion listed by Elliot — that would require new construction to be built with electrical infrastructure instead of gas power.

Benz said that requiring gas-powered infrastructure be removed from home construction would make housing more affordable, given that electrical infrastructure is now required by California. She added that gas — when used for cooking, for example — also causes impacts to health.

Other long-term suggestions listed by Elliot included research on compostable foodware, reducing vehicle miles traveled by city departments, and continuing to work with the Climate Action Committee and Napa’s other local jurisdictions.

Elliot also presented a list of grants the city is pursuing to fund climate action.

Councilmember Mary Luros said she was glad the city had hired somebody to specifically focus on climate action, and noted the city had much work to do.

Luros also mentioned that it was important for the city to look at climate action through the lens of equity, and engage with people in the community. Given that climate change doesn’t affect people equally, she said, it's important to amplify the voices of those who are most vulnerable.

“We’ve heard from community members that they’d like to see us ban fossil-fuel gas stations, eliminate single serve plastics, move away from gas-powered leaf-blowers, just to name a few things that have come up,” Luros said. “But with all these issues I want to make sure we’re really exploring them and moving forward in a way that does not disparately impact vulnerable members of our community.”

It’s also important that the city pursue efficiency in climate action, Luros added, to make sure the city makes the most impact with limited resources. She added that, because more than two-thirds of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions come from vehicles and buildings, it might make more sense to pursue climate action related to those categories — to potentially have more of an impact — than in other areas.

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez said at the meeting he had some concerns about the sourcing of materials that go into electric vehicles, and he was hoping the city could figure out some way to navigate that.

Councilmember Liz Alessio described the task of reaching net zero carbon emissions — when the amount the city adds is no more than the amount taken away — as, in essence, a math problem. She held out hope that Napa could lean into updating building codes, which she said she thinks is an area where the city could make a big difference.

Councilmember Beth Painter said her highest priority area was for the city to look at retrofitting existing buildings to improve energy efficiency, which she said there are rebate programs for.

“For me that is a very high priority because we’re not creating something new,” Pinter said. “We’re simply getting that information out to the public, both in English and Spanish, to all types of households, whether you're renters or homeowners.”

