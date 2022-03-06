Napa City Council approves infrastructure financing plan

A special financing district that would raise funds for local infrastructure projects by capturing property taxes from the city of Napa’s future growth is one step closer to approval.

The Napa City Council unanimously approved the draft infrastructure financing plan, which will govern Napa’s Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District, this week. That district would essentially place 50% of the city’s property tax increment within a specific boundary into financing infrastructure projects.

“As new value grows within the district boundary, primarily from new development or rehabilitation of underutilized parcels, this district allows the city to contribute some portion of future property tax dollars that are generated from that private sector investment and development,” said Joseph Dieguez, a consultant from Kosmont Companies, at the meeting. “We liken it to a retirement account: we’re setting aside a piece of future dollars and dedicating it for infrastructure.”

The City Council passed its intent to form the district in July 2021, and voted to form a Public Financing Authority —consisting of councilmembers and members of the public — to govern the district at the same meeting. Several public hearings have been held by the financing authority since then.

The plan still needs to be reviewed in two more Public Financing Authority meetings; the final meeting, planned for May, will allow for a “protest hearing,” required by law to allow community members a chance to protest district formation.

The financing district, once in place, would not raise property taxes.

“When we talk about tax-increment financing, it is no way a new tax,” Dieguez said. “Property owners, residents, businesses don’t see any difference in their tax bill at all.”

Dieguez said the district is expected to earn $155 million over 50 years, which amounts to about $65 million adjusted for inflation. But beyond those dollars, the real strength of the EIFD is that it can be used for grant funding and bonds.

“It is becoming more and more clear, especially at the state of California level, that these districts elevate a jurisdiction’s ability to secure grant funding,” Dieguez said.

In the draft plan, the district covers 837 acres where the city expects future development, including downtown Napa, the Oxbow neighborhood, the Jefferson Street Corridor, Napa Pipe and other areas adjacent to the Napa River.

Infrastructure improvements the district could fund may include flood control, parking, water systems, transit, broadband internet, utility improvements, sewers, roadways and affordable housing, among many other categories.

That restriction to infrastructure and affordable housing is partially what makes EIFDs differ from the old redevelopment agencies, Dieguez said; redevelopment agencies had much broader authority to spend the money they gained from tax-increment funding.

“We’re required to make a finding of regional and community-wide significance, very importantly and different from much of the way redevelopment agencies were used in the past across the state,” Dieguez said. “This is not meant as a tool to somehow subsidize private development. This is meant to fund infrastructure of community-wide significance.”

Priority projects that would use funds from the plan — identified as such because there’s been more study and planning related to the projects, Dieguez said — include downtown parking improvements, city hall and civic center improvements, affordable housing and downtown streetscape and beautification improvements.

Other categories identified as priorities — but listed as secondary priorities because they’re broader or there’s been less planning focused on them, according to Dieguez — include Jefferson Street improvements, traffic calming strategies, climate change adaptation, Napa gateway enhancements, citywide broadband improvements, flood control and transit-supportive infrastructure.

“We have sort of two buckets of plans,” said Neal Harrison, development project coordinator. “One is projects that we’ve identified, that we’ve had some planning and dollar figures around, and then a whole list of other projects that will require further planning.”

All councilmembers said they approved of the plan and were happy with the work that had been done so far.

Councilmember Liz Alessio said one area that came to her mind that isn’t specifically identified as a focus of the plan is homelessness. The plan could be used to fund shelter or housing, or perhaps other areas that could help address homelessness, she said. Alessio also identified infrastructure related to climate change as a priority area.

Harrison said projects related to homelessness and climate change do fit under the broader vision of the plan. Dieguez said the law governing EIFDs was expanded in June 2021 — through a law that came into effect in January — to allow funding of facilities used by homeless services organizations. As a result, he said, funding for homelessness was added to the plan as the last bullet point. The second to last bullet point has to do with climate change-related infrastructure projects, he said.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

