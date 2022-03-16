Napa City Council approves new downtown signage program

Downtown Napa will soon be seeing new signs.

The Napa City Council unanimously approved a new signage program Tuesday, set to be funded by the Downtown Napa Association through the Downtown Napa Property and Business Improvement District (PBID) at a cost of $450,000.

About $50,000 to $100,000 is still needed, however, to install planned signage at city buildings and signs located outside of the PBID. The PBID, created by property owners in 2005, is funded through a tax assessment on properties in the Downtown Napa and Oxbow areas.

The signage update is needed because the city’s current downtown signs are over 20 years old and have deteriorated over the years, according to economic development manager Neal Harrison.

“They have patched-over fonts, different colors and incorrect information,” Harrison said at the meeting. “A good example of that is the visitor center moved from Main Street to First Street and the signage hasn’t moved with it.”

Harrison added that downtown Napa has been enhanced in various ways over the past 20 years, and the current signs also don’t account for that. The new signage will allow the Riverfront and Oxbow districts, for example, to have signage associated with them.

Additionally, Harrison said, new signage will help direct and orient people, contributing to an improved traffic flow. Signage also unifies the city and promotes the city’s brand, he said. And the new signage would help improve traffic flow by enabling people to find where they’re going quicker.

The city started the search for new signage back in 2018. Harrison said the city selected the Pasadena-based Hunt Design firm to create a sign package for the city, and the City Council selected one of two options, Option A, in August 2019.

According to a previous Register story, the city planned to fund the sign overhaul with $75,000 left over in the city’s redevelopment agency. But, Harrison said, no funding stream was ultimately identified.

“So we received this packet of designs, we had some staff changes, the COVID-19 pandemic happened and the packet just sort of sat there,” Harrison said.

Then, in May 2021, Harrison and parking manager Tony Valadez approached Craig Smith, executive director of the Downtown Napa Association, about funding for the sign program. Harrison and Valdez ended up pitching the PBID to fund the signs, and the PBID was enthusiastic to help support the project, Harrison said.

The team then selected the local firm Well Design Premium Signage to fabricate and install the signs. Hunt Design has also been brought back to help ensure design standards are correctly implemented, Harrison said.

The design of the signs will make use of reclaimed wood and slow-rusting Corten steel as a nod to Napa’s winemaking history, Harrison added.

Phase one of the installation, which involves the replacement of existing signs, is set to cost $125,000. Valdez said at the meeting that installation of the replacement signs will potentially begin in April.

“The goal is to fabricate and install these signs as quickly as possible,” Valadez said. “The reason being, we don’t want to have a mixture of new signs and old signs throughout downtown. We want a cohesive look, so once we start the installation of these signs, we want to keep going to completion.”

Phase two, the installation of brand new signs, is scheduled for 2022-2023, at a cost of $325,000.

“Phase two is basically new signs, parking identification signs, parking directional signs, surface lot ID signs,” Valadez said. “Those would all be new signs that don’t exist out there today.”

The new signs also include five large gateway markers, with tentatively planned locations that could move, Valadez said. The largest — a horizontal gateway containing a circular medallion with a “DOWNTOWN NAPA” title — is set to be located at the corner of California Boulevard and First Street, near the trio of roundabouts adjacent to Highway 29, Valadez said.

A vertical gateway bearing the same title will likely be located at the corner of First Street and Soscol Avenue on the west end, Valadez said. And, on the east end of the same intersection, a vertical gateway is planned to identify the Oxbow District.

Another vertical downtown Napa sign with a different design would be located at First and School streets. And a final vertical gateway would be located on the riverfront, on the corner of Third and Main streets.

Councilmember Beth Painter said funding the plan through the PBID seemed like a win-win scenario. She said that it’d be nice to find some way to fund the city signs as well, and pointed out that the city, as a downtown property owner, pays into the PBID.

“I think we’re going to want to make sure we have the same sense of pride with our signage for city hall and community services and other buildings that we’re going to be living with for a little bit,” Painter said.

Councilmember Mary Luros said she felt that if the PBID is willing to cover the $450,000, the city can come up with the rest of the money needed for city signs.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

