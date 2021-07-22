Napa City Council approves new loan agreement with Napa Valley Opera House

The Napa Valley Opera House nonprofit is entering into a new loan agreement with the City of Napa that will release the organization from its debt to the city and associated obligations.
The Napa City Council on Tuesday approved the new agreement, which sets terms for what the historic opera house property can be used for and gives the city the right to use the ballroom 20 times each year. In return, the city is set to forgive an outstanding loan balance of $700,000.
Under the agreement, the city will also be reimbursed for expenses related to its use of the property by up to $10,000 annually. The city’s usage term ends on the later of either: Dec. 31, 2030 or whenever the opera house lease to the Blue Note Napa — the jazz club and restaurant that occupies the first floor of the building — is terminated.
Additionally, the agreement adds on a deed restriction to the opera house property, which makes it so the building can only be used as a performing arts venue unless the City Council votes otherwise. And the deed restriction states the building’s historical stone façade shall be “perpetually protected.”
The historic opera house, built in 1880 at 1030 Main St., was Napa’s main performance stage until it shut down in 1914. The building fell into disrepair over the next few decades, and the building’s owner sought to demolish the building and sell the property in the 1970s. But a group of concerned citizens prevented the demolition by having the building registered in the National Register of Historic Places. Those citizens then formed the Napa Valley Opera House nonprofit (NVOH) and raised funds to purchase the building in the 1980s.
NVOH renovated the building in the 1990s with $13 million — $10 million was raised from the community and $3 million was borrowed — and the venue reopened in 2002. The city council entered into a loan agreement with NVOH in 2011, giving $1.5 million to NVOH to pay off debts. NVOH agreed with the city to terms by which the venue would be operated, and the city was set to forgive the loan in $100,000 increments each year.
The obligations of the agreement included: maintaining a major equipment replacement reserve and a normal maintenance reserve; authorizing the city council to appoint a city representative to the NVOH board; establishing an arts education program in Napa Valley schools; and that the venue be used for at least 75 days for community-related and educational events each year.
In January last year, the city authorized an agreement with NVOH selling the opera house to winemakers John and Michele Truchard. By then the city had forgiven $800,000 of the $1.5 million loan, which left the loan balance of $700,000.
But the sale to the Truchards, and the several associated conditions, was delayed because of COVID-19. So the NVOH board in June requested the agreement be modified to a deal resembling what the council approved Tuesday.
In a letter sent to the city, NVOH board chairperson D.J. Smith said the organization was making the new request because it had lost substantial rental income from the pandemic. The sale of the building, Smith wrote, will also allow the NVOH organization to transition into the Napa Valley Endowment for the Performing Arts.
“The pandemic has devastated the performing arts community, locally and nationally, and we believe that it is vital we do more financially and sooner to revive them in the Napa Valley,” Smith wrote in the June 4 letter. “Our new Endowment, created by the sale of the building, will be able to financially help underwrite the performing arts sooner, if the loan is waived at this challenging time.”
The council members expressed support for the new agreement. (Mayor Scott Sedgley and council member Mary Luros recused themselves from the item because Sedgley is a current NVOH board member and Luros’ husband is a former member.)
Councilmember Beth Painter said the agreement between the city and NVOH was a great example of community partnership which has resulted in the building’s rehabilitation and a space for the Napa community. The other two council members present, Bernie Narvaez and Liz Alessio, echoed Painter.
“Part of recovery is not just getting jobs and opening businesses, it’s having a place to come together to listen to music and continue to celebrate our culture,” Narvaez said.
Painter and Alessio both talked about and raised some concerns with the city’s use agreement for the building. Painter said 2030 isn’t really that far away and said she wanted to see city be involved in discussions around continued community use as the 2030 end date for the agreement approaches.
Alessio said she was worried about what would happen to community use if the Napa Blue Note leaves, given the economic difficulties the entertainment industry has faced throughout the pandemic.
Smith said John Truchard had said that, if the Napa Blue Note leaves, he may need flexibility to find a tenant that does something different. But, Smith added, Truchard is keen to keep the Blue Note in the building and, he said, he thinks the general manager of the Blue Note, Ken Tesler, is expecting to stay for the long term. Smith also said all the entities involved in the agreement — the city, NVOH and the endowment, the Truchards — would carry out a meet and confer process in the event the agreement ends, as he said is stipulated in a draft use permit provision.
Smith also said Truchard has said that he wants the opera house building to be a community facility going forward.
Ultimately, the council members approved the new agreement 3-0.
“It’s taken many people or all these generations to preserve this beautiful gem in our town,” Alessio said. “And that gem is not easy to maintain; it’s not inexpensive to maintain. I commend the Napa Valley Opera House board for all that they’ve done and for everybody who contributed money and time and all the sweat and tears in terms of making this building open to the community and keeping it open for community use.”
In other news, the Napa City Council unanimously approved a resolution of intent to establish the Napa Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District, which would help finance public interest and city infrastructure upgrades by using portions of property tax revenue from the city’s future growth within certain defined boundaries.
“It’s a government entity that uses future incremental city property tax revenue on pre-defined borders to fund various infrastructure and capital improvement projects,” said Neal Harrison, development project coordinator for the city.
The City Council also voted to establish a public financing authority board to govern the EIFD and appointed two residents, Carl Ebbeson and Lori Reich, to sit on the board. Three councilmembers — Mary Luros, Bernie Narvaez and Beth Painter — were chosen to represent the council on the board at a meeting in April.
Neal Harrison, development project coordinator for the city, said the resolution of intent doesn’t formally establish the EIFD, and there are more steps in the process. He said the public financing authority will put together an infrastructure financing plan, which will set the parameters of how the EIFD uses city revenue.
That plan will include a list of permissible projects, Harrison said, and a list of projects the board wants to accomplish. The city will conduct at least three public hearings to consider the plan, and the city council will ultimately have to approve it.
“There will be opportunity for the public comments so forth, if there’s not a majority opposition at these hearings the EIFD can be approved and we can move to formalize the district,” Harrison said.
The City Council on Tuesday also unanimously denied an appeal of the planning commission’s approval for a single-family residence at 1275 Cayetano Drive.
