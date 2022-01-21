Napa city council approves ordinance lowering speed limits on 12 street segments

Speed limits on 12 city of Napa street segments are set to be decreased five miles per hour from current limits following Napa City Council action this week.

The City Council approved an ordinance adjusting those speed limits unanimously on Tuesday, as part of the city’s annual update to speed limits. Eighteen other street segments analyzed didn't receive any adjustments and zero streets will see speed increases.

The new speed limits will go into effect 30 days following the second reading of the ordinance, which is set to happen at a future council meeting.

Public works director Julie Lucido said when the speed limits change, the department will put up physical flags on the new signs to alert drivers.

Ed Moore, engineering assistant for the city’s public works department, said the new speed limits are based on engineering and traffic surveys carried out last year. Cities need to carry out the studies and declare local speed limits using the traffic studies, otherwise state law sets default “prima facie” (at first sight) limits based on the type of road.

The traffic surveys are effective for seven years, and then need to be repeated in order for the city to set local speed limits, Moore said.

The traffic surveys record the speed of a number of drivers, and then set speed limits at the 85th percentile of recorded speeds — which is the speed at which 85% of drivers are traveling at that speed or less.

Typically, only drivers moving at consistent “free flow” speeds are measured.

“Free flow speed means a driver is not speeding up nor slowing down, nor influenced by other vehicles, but has stabilized at a comfortable speed given weather, visibility and traffic on the roadway,” Moore said.

The studies also consider crash data from injury and fatal collisions, as well as traffic and roadside conditions, Moore said. And the studies may consider residential density as well as pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Engineers may also suggest the speed limit be reduced by five miles per hour because of conditions not apparent to drivers, Moore added.

“For example, when driving Wine Country Avenue west of Highway 29 a driver is aware there’s not many fronting properties and not many driveways, but is unaware of the high collision rate on this section,” Moore said.

Maureen Trippe, co-founder of Slow Down Napa — a group that seeks to slow down speeding traffic in residential neighborhoods — said the group was thrilled with the council action to lower speed limits. She said Slow Down Napa has handed out hundreds of yard signs requested by Napa residents concerned about traffic in their neighborhood.

“Slow Down Napa has been working to bring awareness to speeding and aggressive driving issues,” Trippe wrote in an email. “Today’s council meeting felt like a tipping point. It feels like city council is listening, staff is responding, and our awareness campaign is working.”

Carlotta Sainato, program manager of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, said the coalition was very happy to see the council had made improving traffic safety a priority in approving the reduced speed limits.

“We know slowing down motorists is a vital step for making streets safer and more accessible for students to walk and bike, and seeing many of these segments that are being lowered being within half a mile of a school was a really important thing for us,” Sainato said.

City of Napa speed limit decreases Two street segments on Soscol Avenue will have speed limits decreased to 35 miles an hour from 40 mph: Soscol Avenue – Silverado Trail to Third Street Soscol Avenue – Third Street to Lincoln Avenue Two street segments will have speed limits decreased to 30 mph from 35 mph: Imola Avenue – Soscol Avenue to Shurtleff Avenue Wine Country Avenue – Linda Vista Avenue to Highway 29 Eight street segments will have speed limits decreased to 25 mph from 30 mph: Jefferson Street – Old Sonoma Road to Laurel Street Jefferson Street – Laurel Street to Calistoga Avenue Kansas Avenue – Gasser Drive to Soscol Avenue Laurel Street – First Street to Griggs Lane Linda Vista Avenue – Trower Avenue to City Limit (north) Main Street – Jackson Street to Lincoln Avenue Main Street – Lincoln Avenue to Pueblo Avenue South Jefferson Street – Imola Avenue to Old Sonoma Road

