An ordinance that regulates the storage of firearms when they’re not in use received unanimous approval from the Napa City Council Tuesday night, making Napa the third city in Napa County to pass such a law.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Councilmembers voted 4-0 to approve the ordinance, with Mary Luros — who brought the ordinance to the Napa council shortly after the St. Helena council passed its own ordinance in August 2022 — absent.

At the meeting, Napa Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales noted that the ordinance largely mirrors the ordinances passed by St. Helena and Yountville late last year, to ensure consistency among the local laws. (Several other cities in California have passed similar ordinances throughout the past year.)

“The concept is that we want to provide an avenue for folks to secure firearms so they cannot be stolen, used by individuals, used by curious children and/or individuals who are suicidal, and yet still be accessible for those who want to access their firearms in their own homes,” Gonzales said.

The ordinance itself — which specifically restricts Napans from keeping firearms in their home unless they disable them with a trigger lock or store them in a locked container — notes that firearm injuries have a “significant adverse public health and safety impact nationally, regionally, and locally,” and that, in California, “numerous people die each year from injuries related to firearms, and many more are hospitalized for non-fatal gunshot wounds.”

It goes on to say that having an unsecured firearm in the home is associated with an increased risk of firearm-related injury and death, or theft of the firearm. So, according to the ordinance, having a firearm locked when not being carried ensures it can’t be accessed or used by others without the owner’s knowledge, therefore decreasing the risk of firearm-related injury or death.

St. Helena Councilmember Anna Chouteau — who, inspired by Napa Valley Moms Demand Action, first brought the idea of a safe storage ordinance to St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley last year — spoke in support of the ordinance at the Tuesday meeting.

Chouteau, calling attention to the prominence of school shootings in the United States, noted that St. Helena schools had locked down last week because of a false report of an active shooter at the high school, which she said had happened a little more than a day after the Feb. 13 Michigan State University shooting. The experience was “gut-wrenching,” she said; her phone immediately started going off with texts from other parents expressing fear and panic when the lockdown began.

“We were all relieved to find out it was a false alarm and a hoax that actually targeted multiple schools,” Chouteau said. “Students, teachers and caregivers were all traumatized, and my thoughts were with all of them today as they went back to school for the first time since the incident.”

Chouteau also echoed points about the need to cut down on gun violence made by public commenters via email and at previous meetings, many of them from volunteers with the local Moms Demand Action group.

For instance, she said, 4.6 million children live in a home with at least one unsecured firearm; that 80% of school shooters acquire their firearms from the home of a parent or close relative; that nearly 700 children die by suicide with a gun each year, and that roughly 350 children each year gain access to a firearm and unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else.

Chouteau added that further actions will be necessary to reduce gun violence, but it was meaningful that Napa — the city with the largest population in the county — was passing the safe storage ordinance. She held out hope that American Canyon would consider a safe storage ordinance next.

“It makes no sense to continue valuing guns over public safety in our children's lives,” Chouteau said.

Councilmember Beth Painter said at the meeting she knows there is broad community support for the ordinance, and agreed it was one small step the city should take.

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez said at the meeting that, as a gun owner, he understands why people have reservations when there’s talk of changing laws around firearms, but he thought the ordinance was well crafted. He said responsible gun owners should already known to store their guns, but the ordinance should serve to clarify that to the public.

Councilmember Liz Alessio said she’s happy about education and community outreach about safe storage of firearms that will come in addition to the ordinance.

Mayor Scott Sedgley said it was unfortunate the city had to create an ordinance to tell people to be responsible, but he supported it.

“The key word, as Councilmember Narvaez said, is ‘responsible,’” Sedgley said. “Responsible gun owners secure their weapons; it’s as simple as that.”

Also Tuesday, the Napa council approved most suggested allocations for the city’s $1.15 million Community Recovery Bank, which was created using federal American Rescue Act Plan funds.

The one exception was a proposed $25,000 for the Napa County Historical Society, because two council members — Sedgley and Alessio — are board members of the organization. That, combined with Luros’ absence, meant the council didn’t have a quorum to approve the allocation at the meeting, though the item will likely be approved at a future meeting.

The funding allocations for the bank are split among five categories, previously determined through a community survey: addressing homelessness; community assistance and nonprofits; child care and preschools; local businesses; and work force development.

The council also approved a 3.77-acre, 11-home subdivision at 3090 Browns Valley Road and approved a 6% — or $6,500 — salary raise for the city attorney, to bring the compensation closer to salary levels in comparable cities.

And council members awarded a $2.1 million contract to Suisun City-based Suulutaaq Inc. to build a paved pedestrian and bicycle path beneath Highway 29, in what will be the city’s largest planned infrastructure improvement of the current fiscal year.