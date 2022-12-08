Napa City Council approves six-home Lone Oak Avenue subdivision

The Napa City Council this week approved a six-home infill subdivision that’s now set to be built at the western end of Lone Oak Avenue, just northeast of Redwood Creek.

The council voted 4-1 Tuesday evening to approve the subdivision, with Councilmember Liz Alessio opposed. Most council members said they generally approved of the subdivision project, but they decided to strike a requirement the developer prepare areas of compacted soil on each lot for a potential accessory dwelling unit. However, the council decided to keep a requirement to include utility hookups for potential ADUs.

The developer, Edenbridge Homes, agreed to tack on the ADU soil preparation and utility hookup requirement during the city’s Planning Commission approval process after commission members said they’d like to encourage developing more of the secondary dwellings, according to applicant Eric Zweig. Commissioners were told at an October meeting that they couldn’t legally require the developer to build ADUs, but they could request the developer show where such housing units could theoretically be built.

After the October meeting, developers met with an ad-hoc subcommittee of two commissioners to improve the design of the proposed homes, which most commissioners didn’t like. Zweig noted at the Tuesday meeting that the developer team decided to move forward with accepting the ADU conditions during negotiations with the subcommittee.

“Frankly, this is a condition that we accepted as part of the negotiation with the Planning Commission subcommittee,” Zweig said. “It was not in our minds, maybe, the best solution. As has been pointed out here, a homeowner is going to come in, and they’re going to pick a particular unit that may or may not be the exact footprint that we’re showing here, may or may not be in this location. Additionally, we don’t know what foundation type they may choose.”

Councilmember Beth Painter said at the meeting she’s a strong supporter of ADUs — small, self-contained living units that can be either detached from or attached to an existing house — but the decision to actually build the unit is ultimately up to the homeowner. She said that because the houses included in the subdivision will be quite large, there might even be a preference from the future homeowners for junior ADUs, which involve converting part of the existing living space into a living unit.

“I would prefer to remove the requirement to have a compacted pad because we’re prejudging that’s the right location; we’re prejudging that that’s what a homeowner wants to do,” Painter said.

Councilmember Mary Luros said at the meeting she didn’t agree with requiring the applicant to point out ADU sites.

“I’m very cognizant of what it costs to build homes in Napa and our pressing needs for new homes,” Luros said. “Making applicants jump through these kinds of hoops, I think it ultimately makes it harder and more expensive to build housing.”

Alessio said at the meeting she opposed the project because she felt the size of the homes don’t fit with the neighborhood. But councilmembers said they didn’t feel like it felt fair for the council to oppose the project right at the finish line, noting that it likely wouldn’t work out financially for the developer to build smaller homes.

Still, Alessio went on to say that she doesn’t think the project is going to address Napa’s housing need, given the high prices for which the homes will likely sell.

“It’s not going to be for the working families, it’s not going to be for the working class,” Alessio said. “It’s not going to be for our teachers or co-workers, our city employees. These homes are going to be very expensive and not affordable to most people. And that’s my concern. We only have so many infill areas, infill spaces.”

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez said he thinks moving forward with the project would, indeed, have a positive impact on the housing supply. He said that wealthier people would be less inclined to buy up cheaper housing if more expansive options are available.

Mayor Scott Sedgley noted that the financial side of housing development gets in the way of building the small homes Alessio would be more inclined to support.

“The only thing that’s going to cause a developer to build $500,000 homes is if the land is subsidized somehow,” Sedgley said. “By the city, the state or the county. That’s the only way it works with cost of land. I understand your frustration on that. I, too, saw more potential in this. But I can’t jump out in front of it now.”