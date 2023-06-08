The Napa City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously approved a six-home subdivision that, despite opposition from several neighbors, is set to extend the currently dead-end Ruston Lane to Redwood Road.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Ruston Lane residents turned out at the meeting to disapprove of the extension, as they had for a prior planning commission review in April, with some saying that their street should instead become a cul-de-sac. But owing to city policies around seeking road connectivity when possible, in part to improve emergency response times, the meeting ended in a commission recommendation that the City Council approve the project without a cul-de-sac.

Senior planner Michael Allen again noted Tuesday that, in his experience, whenever there’s a dead-end road like Ruston Lane that doesn’t end in a cul-de-sac, the city’s intention is to eventually extend the street.

“When you see a dead end, ending at a combined total of about 2 1/2 vacant acres, you can expect one day it’s going to develop,” he said.

Zach Curren, Napa's fire chief, also said at the meeting that response times are an issue when it comes to dead-end streets, and potential alternatives aren’t ideal.

“Should there be a medical emergency or a fire, a number of emergency vehicles are going to come into that street,” Curren said.

But the public comment portion of the meeting was, again, mostly filled with concerns about the proposed extension from Ruston Lane neighbors. For example, Tracy Schulze — the auditor-controller of Napa County — noted that she’s a resident of Ruston Lane, and she asked the council to consider alternatives to an extension.

Schulze said she purchased her home 10 years ago, and she “specifically was looking for a home on a cul-de-sac or dead-end road for a variety of factors.” Those included less traffic, safety, privacy and a “small town-sense of community that a cul-de-sac provides, with the unique ability for neighbors to gather freely and allow kids to play in the streets safely.”

She disagreed that the neighborhood was always expected to have a street run through to Redwood Road, given that it was built more than 50 years ago and that type of action hadn’t yet happened.

Schulze also contended extending the lane would reduce property values for homeowners on the street and provide no real benefit to the city. She contended Napa was “using its bullying political power to change the nature of 18 residential properties for no real justifiable reason, and not paying attention to the potential consequences placed on the property owners.”

“Having a street that allows people to race through from Redwood to Patricia (Drive) simply changes the value, landscape and safety of the properties owned by the 18 residents living there over the past 52 years,” Schulze said. “Not 30 or 20 or 40. Although three of the original owners passed away in the last couple of years, we have residents that are the original owners, second generation of original owners, and new families that chose this street specifically as I did, so they can raise new families in a safe community environment.”

This time around, Bernadette Moore, who lives on the parallel Argyle Street — which runs to Redwood Road — noted that several people who live on that street were excited about having a road go through on Ruston Lane given that it would lessen the traffic on their street. She added that many neighbors in the Argyle neighborhood had signed a petition indicating they supported having the road go through on Ruston Lane.

“We’re very much for having the road go through to keep the traffic down on Argyle,” Moore said. “It has been an issue ever since we’ve lived there which has been about 25 years.”

Some councilmembers — such as Mary Luros — said they were somewhat conflicted on the connection issues, but the council ultimately unanimously approved the project without a cul-de-sac.

Councilmember Liz Alessio said that she felt for the neighbors, but with the addition of the six new homes it would be somewhat awkward to not have the street connect to Redwood.

Councilmember Beth Painter said she’s like to see some sort of traffic-calming measure on the street to mitigate additional traffic that would come as a result of the project. Mayor Scott Sedgley recalled several cases of streets being run through on dead-end roads in the past, and said the Ruston Lane residents should have known a change like this would come one day.

“I think all the residents currently on Ruston have to have expected this time would come at some point,” Sedgley said.

Budget update

In other news, the City Council held a hearing for a proposed two-year budget to cover the 2023-24 and 2024-25 fiscal years.

City Manager Steve Potter noted that the proposal is close to being finished, and that it will be ready for adoption on June 20, 11 days before the next fiscal year begins.

“We are at a point where I would say we’re 49.5 miles into a 50-mile hike,” Potter said.

Budget officer Jessie Gooch noted that five council priorities established in January served to guide the budget creation process.

Those priorities include general plan implementation; climate action and sustainability; housing and homelessness; traffic safety for all modes of travel; and public infrastructure. As such, Gooch noted, an additional $5.7 million is being proposed for those categories over the next two years.

Adding in the budget packages will increase the city’s expected spending to roughly $122.1 million in the next fiscal year and $125.5 million in the following one. Gooch noted that the city is expecting about $122.3 million in revenues in the next fiscal year and about $126.4 million during 2024-25.

PHOTOS: Napa StoryWalk and 4-H horse show at Skyline Park Story Walk 1 Story Walk 2 Story Walk 3 Story Walk 4 Story Walk 5 Story Walk 6 Story Walk 7 4-H Horse Show 1 4-H Horse Show 2 4-H Horse Show 3 4-H Horse Show 4 4-H Horse Show 5 4-H Horse Show 6 4-H Horse Show 7