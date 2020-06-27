Napa City Council bans sale of flavored tobacco, passes more restrictive smoking ordinance

One in eight California high school students currently use any tobacco product, with the most used product among all students being electronic smoking devices or vapes, according to the California Department of Public Health Tobacco Control Program.
Napa City Council changed its municipal code this week to address the staggering uptick in tobacco’s popularity among its young people.
The revised ordinance broadens the definition of “smoking” to include the use of any electronic smoking device that “creates aerosol or vapor, in any form,” prohibits the sale of any flavored tobacco product and raises the minimum age to purchase tobacco to 21 years old to mirror existing state law.
Local youth advocated for these changes as a response to the uptick in electronic cigarettes and vaping, which usually use flavored tobacco products, among their peers and in their schools.
Students spoke during public testimony describing the fruity smell of flavored tobacco that permeates school hallways and bathrooms, their frustration about how easy it’s been to obtain these products, watching friends spiral into addiction and the need to protect the youth within the Napa community.
There are over 1,500 tobacco flavors available for purchase, many of which are marketed directly to kids with flavors like “bubblegum” or “unicorn pop,” according to the memo from city staff. Young people don’t often connect the dangers of traditional cigarette smoking to vaping devices, which can lead them to negate the seriousness of tobacco addiction and its longer-term negative health impacts.
“Flavored tobacco comes in the form of a liquid that, when heated, forms an aerosol that emits toxic chemicals known to cause cancer, birth defects, and other reproductive harm,” the memo reads.
Early data shows an increase in use during the shelter-in-place period, Deputy City Manager Liz Habkirk said during her presentation to the City Council, despite being at home with parents.
Hapkirk said staff and stakeholders are optimistic this ordinance will make it more difficult for kids to readily access any kind of tobacco product and, ultimately, mitigate the “serious implications of trends in youth tobacco use.”
The revamped ordinance also includes an updated purpose statement that deems its goal to be “protecting the public health, safety and welfare of residents and visitors to the City,” an intent that wasn’t explicitly stated in the former code.
Students from Napa Youth Council and Friday Night Live programs started this campaign for more demonstrative action against tobacco use early last year. Members advocated for the closure of Napa Smoke and Vape Shop, which was ultimately shut down on March 14, and submitted a series of editorials to the Register raising awareness of the issue and calling on the City Council to take action.
The groups worked in tandem with Napa Police Department and Napa County’s Health and Human Services Department to bring their concerns about youth tobacco use, specifically the use of flavored tobacco, to City Council in December.
In addition to the measures passed Tuesday, the youth groups also called for zoning ordinances to limit the density of tobacco retail near areas populated with many young people, tobacco retail licensing programs and smoke-free laws to further restrict smoking in outdoor areas and multi-unit housing complexes.
Though not all the recommendations were ultimately included in Tuesday’s vote, city staff’s memo did commit to working with appropriate departments to “prioritize further updates as a part of future goal-setting exercises to ensure appropriate resources are assigned to this effort.”
