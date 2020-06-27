Napa City Council bans sale of flavored tobacco, passes more restrictive smoking ordinance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One in eight California high school students currently use any tobacco product, with the most used product among all students being electronic smoking devices or vapes, according to the California Department of Public Health Tobacco Control Program.

Napa City Council changed its municipal code this week to address the staggering uptick in tobacco’s popularity among its young people.

The revised ordinance broadens the definition of “smoking” to include the use of any electronic smoking device that “creates aerosol or vapor, in any form,” prohibits the sale of any flavored tobacco product and raises the minimum age to purchase tobacco to 21 years old to mirror existing state law.

Local youth advocated for these changes as a response to the uptick in electronic cigarettes and vaping, which usually use flavored tobacco products, among their peers and in their schools.

Students spoke during public testimony describing the fruity smell of flavored tobacco that permeates school hallways and bathrooms, their frustration about how easy it’s been to obtain these products, watching friends spiral into addiction and the need to protect the youth within the Napa community.