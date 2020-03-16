Napa City Council declares local emergency Monday night

^pThere remain zero confirmed coronavirus cases in Napa. The decision to declare an emergency does not mean the medical situation is worsening locally. Rather, it’s meant to get ahead of any potential risk to residents.

^p“It’s not meant to alarm people. We just want to make sure we have access to whatever resources we need to support our citizens and our businesses. My message to residents would be to be prepared, be safe and to stay updated through the Napa County Public Health website^p,” Councilwoman Mary Luros said ahead of Monday’s meeting.

^p“The bottom line is that the emergency proclamation allows me some greater authority so I can more quickly address community needs as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve,” Potter said in an email. He added that the proclamation enables the city to enact precautions compliant with the social space and group distancing guidelines and permits local businesses to receive assistance through the Small Business Association.

^pPotter reiterated that this is a proactive step that allows local government and city staff to remain ahead of any potential spread and act decisively should a case arise.