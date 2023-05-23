The Napa City Council recently decided that a 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom Napa house at 962 Jackson St. should not be allowed to become a bed-and-breakfast inn.

The council voted down the proposal 4-1 at a meeting last week, with only Bernie Narvaez dissenting. Most councilmembers said they agreed with city staff's objection to the conversion as not fitting the intent of Napa's decades-old B&B ordinance, and because the project would cut into the city’s already tight housing supply.

The city's planning commission last month had blocked the B&B conversion for most of the same reasons. That vote would have been the final word on the project, but applicant Robert Devlin appealed to the City Council.

Among other arguments, Devlin stated in his appeal that the language in Napa’s B&B ordinance and city code doesn't exclude a home such as his from becoming an inn, despite staff arguments that the home didn’t fit the intended target of the ordinance — large, historic Victorian-era homes that would be difficult for a single family to maintain.

“Long story short, I don’t believe this is fair,” Devlin said at the meeting. “The intent of the ordinance is not on its face.”

Senior city planner Michael Allen said at the meeting that Napa, back when the bed-and-breakfast ordinance was passed, didn’t have anything resembling the tourism industry that exists today. At the time, many of Napa’s historic Victorians were falling apart and needed maintenance, he said, and transforming them into inns was a way to preserve them as historic resources.

Allen added that Napa tourism has grown significantly over the years. Many hotel rooms have been added, and the need to preserve and build up a limited and increasingly costly local housing supply has increased, said Allen.

“We have far more hotel rooms than we had back then. We have a lot more interest in our properties; our property values are higher,” he said.

Allen also said that if the Devlin home were to be approved for B&B use, it would operate more like a short-term vacation rental given its small size. The city permits but strictly limits the quantity of such rentals — which rent out residential dwellings for periods of fewer than 31 days — in part because of concerns about the availability of long-term housing in Napa and quality of life for local residents.

Several commenters last week talked about the home's uniqueness and predicted it would be an affordable alternative to existing B&Bs. Napa resident Mike Bolen, for example, said smaller, non-Victorian B&Bs are an asset to the community, and noted several others exist in the city.

But Councilmember Mary Luros said that alternative already exists in the form of short-term vacation rentals. She noted that when she spoke to Devlin before the meeting, he mentioned that he couldn’t get a short-term rental permit because he already has one for another property.

“We spent a lot of time working on our vacation rental ordinance several years ago,” Luros said. “And what came out of that discussion was a desire by our council to really strictly limit the number of homes that we were going to allow to be rented out because of our need to protect our housing stock.”

Luros added that she didn’t want to set a precedent of allowing historic homes similar to Devlin’s to transition to B&Bs given that, according to Allen, there are 2,478 such properties that theoretically could make that transition listed on the city’s Historic Resources Inventory.

“What I’m concerned about is setting a precedent that might encourage other people to convert smaller homes away from single-family homes to more hotel rooms,” Luros said. "Hearing from staff that there are over 2,000 potential homes that could do this was really concerning and eye-opening.”

Narvaez, who voted against the denial, argued that the cost of repairing the house — Devlin estimated needed maintenance, including a new foundation and new historic windows, adds up to about $200,000 — made him doubt a family would be able to afford the property. He added that transitioning it into a B&B is likely the best way to make sure money can be raised for those repairs.

Councilmember Beth Painter said the discussion was challenging at a number of levels, but the city, to approve the B&B, would need to find the project consistent with the city’s general plan, a long-term plan meant to last until 2040. The general plan, Painter noted, seeks to preserve and enhance the city’s housing stock.

“We spent a lot of time with the general plan, looking at housing, looking at how we make housing more accessible and available for our community,” Painter said. “So while I appreciate the effort and intent, I think Mr. Allen’s determination that the project doesn’t meet the findings because it’s not consistent with the general plan is the strongest argument for me.”

Mayor Scott Sedgley said one priority of the council is trying to house Napa’s workers and residents.

“I’m a little reluctant to support conversion of these modest homes into vacation rentals,” Sedgley said. “... Mr. Devlin is a good man and he’s trying to do good things, but we sit in a different seat where we have to look at the bigger picture.”

