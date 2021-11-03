Napa City Council denies Raising Cane's drive-thru

The Napa City Council has denied a proposed drive-thru included in the Soscol Square Shopping Center project, with council members citing the importance of mitigating the greenhouse gas emissions that would’ve been created by idling cars.

The decision, late Tuesday, was met with applause from a relatively full crowd of about 40 people, including several members of Napa Climate NOW!. During the public comment portion of the meeting, several speakers talked about the importance of denying the drive-thru and banning the construction of future drive-thrus in the city in an effort to combat climate change.

But as a result of the denial, a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant proposed that space will not be coming to Napa. And the entire Soscol Square Shopping Center project, which the drive-thru was part of, will need to be reconsidered, said Doug Porozni, chairman of developer Ronmor Real Estate LLC.

“If we lose the drive-thru, we have to rethink the project,” Porozni said early in the meeting. “There’s not a question about it.”

The Soscol Square project, which would be located at the intersection of Soscol Avenue and Gasser Drive, was previously approved 4-1 by the city’s planning commission in August. Along with the double-lane drive-thru restaurant, the project proposal includes a Kohl’s department store and a retail building.

Though some commissioners raised concerns about the drive-thru — one voted against the project because of it — they voted to approve the project after the developer committed to several climate-friendly concessions, including that all buildings be built to a minimum of LEED silver (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) building standards or the equivalent.

But Napa Climate NOW! appealed the drive-thru portion of the project in August largely because of the greenhouse gas emissions that would be created by idling vehicles waiting in line for food. The appeal letter also requested the council consider a moratorium on the construction of future drive-thrus in the city.

Citing a need for more information, the City Council early in October voted 3-1 to delay taking action on the appeal until Nov. 2.

And, after a lengthy discussion a month later, the council voted 3-1 to uphold the appeal of the drive-thru on Tuesday, with council member Bernie Narvaez opposing. (Council member Mary Luros recused herself from the item because her law firm has represented the developer within the past year, she said.)

Narvaez said he supported the drive-thru — and motioned to deny the appeal — because it could potentially lower emissions by capturing traffic from other drive-thrus on Soscol Avenue, which he said weren’t designed with the climate in mind.

Narvaez cited a 2.5 minute average wait time a customer would spend in the Raising Cane’s drive-thru before receiving their food, according to the developer, and that the older drive-thrus in the area take much longer.

Raising Cane’s is able to operate the drive-thru quickly because it serves few food options — five meal options, including a kid’s meal, that mostly include chicken fingers and a few side items — said Scott Klingbeil, a planner at KG Planning Partners working with Ronmor. That’s on top of requiring customers to park and wait for large orders, and the double lane that speeds up efficiency, according to the developer.

A recent study by SeeLevel HX, a company that measures customer experiences, found that wait times for receiving a drive-thru order increased by more than 25 seconds in 2021, up to an average of six minutes, 22 seconds. It took Narvaez 15 to 20 minutes to go through the Napa In-N-Out Burger drive-thru and receive his food, he said.

“We know people are going through drive-thrus,” Narvaez said. “The next best thing to banning all drive-thrus is creating a better option. If we deny this we’re not doing anything about the other drive-thrus.”

Drive-thrus have also become more desired by restaurant tenants during the pandemic, Porozni said, and the drive-thru on the Soscol Square project did a lot to make the project as a whole financially feasible.

Mayor Scott Sedgley and council members Liz Alessio and Beth Painter, however, didn’t agree with Narvaez.

Alessio said it’s time for the city to put its words about taking on climate change into action.

“As they say, climate change issues are global, but the response and the reactions are local,” Alessio said.

Beth Painter suggested a list of many possible conditions that she would need in place to support the drive-thru. After no action was taken to add those conditions, Painter said she couldn’t support a motion by Narvaez to approve the drive-thru because she doesn’t think the guardrails she’d like are in place.

Sedgley said he thinks everyone agrees that exhaust created by idling cars isn’t healthy, and that “internal combustion engines are killing us.”

Sedgley also apologized to the developer and city staff for not figuring out the city’s stance on drive-thrus earlier. But, he said, the world is at a tipping point when it comes to climate change.

“At this point, I just can’t in good conscience say, ‘one more, what’s one more going to do,’” Sedgley said.

