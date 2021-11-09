Napa City Council discussion of possible drive-thru ban to resume with general plan update

A Napa City Council discussion about banning the construction of future drive-thrus within city limits is set to continue with the city’s upcoming general plan update.

And the conversation has expanded to include the greenhouse gas emissions of idling vehicles as a whole. That means Napa’s intersections and traffic flow — including the impacts of commuters and school drop-offs and pickups, for example — will be up for discussion, said council member Beth Painter in an interview.

Addressing the emissions of idling vehicles may also include installing educational signs to teach the community that turning off vehicles cuts down on emissions or other educational efforts, Painter said.

“I would broaden this discussion to things like our own city vehicles that might idle, idling vehicles at school sites, at grocery stores and all kinds of places where these emissions and all kind of things we talk about are happening every single day,” Painter said at a Napa City Council meeting last week. “I think and hope that we’ll have policy in our new general plan that will give us some guidance and framework to address that.”

The city’s new general plan, which is the long-term planning framework the city operates under, will replace the current plan drafted in 1998. Several draft documents of the new general plan — including the draft general plan and the draft environmental impact report — aren’t yet available for public review. City staff, in a September Register story, said public review of the general plan was expected to start soon.

The City Council voted 3-1 last week to deny a drive-thru use permit included in the Soscol Square Shopping Center project, upholding a Napa Climate NOW! appeal of the drive-thru that was filed because of its impact on greenhouse gas emissions. (Though the project as a whole wasn’t denied, it will have to be reconsidered because the drive-thru was denied, according to developer Doug Porozni of Ronmor Real Estate LLC.)

The appeal also asked the City Council to consider a possible moratorium on constructing future drive-thrus in the city. Appellant David Kearney-Brown, co-chair of the climate group, cited several policies and principles in the old and new general plans that he argued made the case for denying the drive-thru.

“Each of these policies represents the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and climate pollutants in order to have a climate-safe, healthy and prosperous future,” Kearney-Brown said at the meeting. “Approving a drive-thru is a step backwards and undermines the work that has gone into the general plan update.”

But the council didn’t take action to enact a moratorium, in part because of the extra work creating the ordinance would require from the short-staffed city staff.

City manager Steve Potter said creating an ordinance for the moratorium would be a large lift because of the amount of work city staff already has queued up this year. He added that he’d have to decide what could come off that list if the council decided to pursue a moratorium.

Painter said that, with the staff work required, perhaps the city shouldn’t pursue a moratorium immediately. Mayor Scott Sedgley added if any other drive-thrus are proposed, they’ll still need to receive approval for a conditional use permit.

“There’s a long list of things that we could craft a policy around in our new general plan, to try to encourage a reduction in idling vehicles that may include drive-thrus,” Painter said at the meeting. “In a perfect world, I would look at a moratorium, but I completely understand we have to prioritize all the various things we’re doing."

Even without the moratorium, the denial of the Soscol Square drive-thru sends a pretty clear message to any applicant that might be interested in a drive-thru, Painter said. And, she added, a moratorium would likely last a short period of time because the first draft of the general plan will be out for public review soon.

Several American cities have banned or restricted drive-thrus in recent years. Minneapolis is perhaps the most prominent city to have done so as part of its Minneapolis 2040 plan — essentially a general plan — which includes a goal to cut 80% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

A 2018 University of Alberta study found 27 communities in Canada had implemented either full or partial bans on drive-thrus, with rationale for the bans ranging from walkability, environmental concerns with idling vehicles, traffic concerns and aesthetics, among others.

Over in Sonoma County, Petaluma has long maintained a drive-thru ban as part of its 2008 general plan, which was made in an attempt to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The city’s policy has been divisive in several instances, such as when plans for a Walgreens drive-thru pharmacy deteriorated as a result of the policy, according to reporting from the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. Petaluma was the first city in the US to prohibit the construction of new gas stations, in March this year, for climate change-based reasons.

