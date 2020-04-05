Napa City Council district election process will continue despite COVID-19 stall

Protecting the health and safety of Napans in the face of COVID-19 remains the top priority of city officials. But not lost on them is laying the groundwork for the inevitability of life after the worst of coronavirus has passed, which includes elections.

Social distancing and stay-at-home mandates along with the declaration of a local emergency in early March halted the city’s transition from at-large elections to district elections and forced the cancellation of two public hearings that would have allowed residents to see and comment on draft maps.

The city will resume this process with a virtual meeting on Tuesday April 21 at 6:30 p.m.

“Due to the unprecedented impacts of the coronavirus, the hearing will be televised live, the City will receive public input for this hearing in writing, and the council chambers will be closed to the public,” according to a statement from the city clerk’s office.

Four finalist draft maps of district boundaries will be presented to council. Though they were drawn by Redistricting Partners, the consultancy firm hired to execute this process, the demographers took into account feedback received from the public provided during the two hearings on Feb. 25 and March 4 as well as the two community workshops held on March 8.