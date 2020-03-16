Napa City Council expected to declare local emergency Monday night

“The bottom line is that the emergency proclamation allows me some greater authority so I can more quickly address community needs as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve,” Potter said in an email. He added that the proclamation enables the city to enact precautions compliant with the social space and group distancing guidelines and permits local businesses to receive assistance through the Small Business Association.

Potter reiterated this is a proactive step that allows local government and city staff to remain ahead of any potential spread and act decisively should a case arise.

“The health and safety of our community members and our employees is of utmost importance to us, and the steps we take as well as any additional steps we take in the very near future all reflect the need to smooth the transmission of the COVID-19 virus as well as keep as many people healthy as possible,” Potter said in a phone call Monday.

The threat of the coronavirus has ground activity in much of the surrounding Bay Area, where there are nearly 300 reported cases, to a halting stop.