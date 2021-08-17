Napa City Council hears COVID-19 update from Queen of the Valley Medical Center

Leigh Glasgow, a shift lead who manages an intensive care unit, said she can’t support her staff in the way she needs to. She said the nurses hold their emotions in because they don’t want to burden their patients. She added that most COVID patients should be given one-to-one care, but the hospital doesn’t have enough staff to achieve that.

Glasgow said the bottom line is that the hospital isn’t able to recruit nurses at the moment and is facing severe staffing and stress issues as a result.

“Some days, we wonder how we’re going to make it through another day, yet we show up day in, day out,” Glasgow said. “All I can think about is I don’t know if I can do this again.”

Herold said she's seen the stress of Queen staff intensify in recent weeks.

“I saw tears in nurses’ eyes last week,” Herold said. “It’s been a while since I’ve seen that.”

Herold added that those who come in to the emergency room with non-life-threatening conditions during peak hours, such as in the afternoon, may currently face a three to four hour wait time.

“The wait time just depends on how many people we’re holding, but I will say if you come in the morning, you’re much more likely to be seen quickly,” Herold said.