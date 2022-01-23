Napa City Council hears Make it in Napa action plan to support local creatives

A swath of broad potential actions may help support the space needs of Napa’s creatives.

That’s according to the Creative Space and Local Manufacturing Action Plan, which was presented to the Napa City Council plan last week.

The 78-page action plan is the result of work to assess the space needs of Napa’s creative community, as part of the effort known as the Make it in Napa Initiative, said city economic development manager Neal Harrison.

The initiative — an effort of the city’s economic development division alongside nonprofits Artspace and PlaceMade — kicked off last year, Harrison said. The action plan was developed with interviews, site visits, focus groups and a survey.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

“It really was a lot of engagement and made it a lot of fun,” Harrison said. “The action plan is richer because of that.”

The initiative seeks to support a broad range of creatives, including artists, makers and manufactures. The survey, a major tool for engaging the creative community, received 207 responses that essentially indicated Napa was generally unaffordable for creatives.

Teri Deaver, vice president of Artspace consulting, said 84% of respondents said they were interested in renting space in Napa, 77% live in Napa already and 42% of those living in Napa have considered leaving.

“The reasons of course that they’ve given have been around the cost of commercial workspace, the cost of housing or not being able to find suitable space for the work that they’re doing,” Deaver said.

Deaver and Gina Falsetto, manger of real estate at PlaceMade, talked through the various actions suggested by the action plan, which was developed in tandem by the two nonprofits.

For one, forming a steering committee to continue the Make it in Napa Initiative would help Napa identify as a maker-friendly city, Falsetto said. Ideally, she added, the committee would be a collaborative effort between the public and private sector, and consist of both advisory and working groups.

Improving communications and raising visibility of the city’s creative sector is also an important goal, Falsetto said. That could be down by creating a creative directory, for instance, or partnering with local education institutions like The Oxbow School or Napa Valley College.

Enhancing city infrastructure and policies to support the initiative is also of great important, Falsetto added. She suggested that, to pursue that goal, the city should update its business license database and cultivate policies that “value the artist and maker sector as much as they value the winery sector.”

Deaver said incentives for creatives to do business in the city may also help retain and grow the community. The plan also asks the city it to explore funding and partnership opportunities and strengthen regional connections; that it consider creating a maker-focused district; and that it create new, affordable space opportunities.

“I see it is sort of a beginning of a process where city staff will convene and kind of figure out how we’re actually going to implement these recommendations,” Harrison said.

The councilmembers said they broadly supported the initiative, and that the report on potential actions gave them a lot to think about.

Councilmember Mary Luros said she loved the level of community outreach and engagement that’s already been carried out for the project.

“I feel like a lot of people have come together on this already and the result is some really great short term ideas and a great long-range plan,” Luros said. “And it was developed by the people who really should be developing it.”

Councilmember Liz Alessio said the entire initiative “works so well with the city of Napa and compliments it.”

Councilmember Beth Painter called the report “incredible” and said she’d really like to focus on moving the steering committee action forward, which would then help the city figure out how to implement the other actions later on.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.