Napa City Council hears plan to reduce homelessness across Bay Area

All Home, a Bay Area nonprofit, has a plan to reduce the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness across the region by 75% in the near future.

But the cost of mostly eliminating homelessness in Napa County over the next five years adds up to roughly $87 million, according to a presentation by All Home to the Napa City Council on Tuesday. And that’s a small portion of the estimated $6.5 billion cost of implementing the plan across the Bay Area.

The group estimates that more than 35,000 people are homeless across the nine Bay Area counties. That includes at least 464 people in Napa County, the number of homeless people counted in the county’s annual one-day “point-in-time” count in 2020. (The count didn’t happen this year because of the pandemic.)

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The All Home plan to substantially reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness hinges on investing in three areas: interim shelter, permanent housing, and prevention.

And the suggested ratio for investments into those areas focuses on prevention more than the other categories, under what All Home calls the “1-2-4 framework.” The framework means that, for every one unit of interim housing invested in, All Home suggests two units of permanent housing be invested in and four preventative interventions should be carried out.

Preventative actions may include providing financial assistance for rent or utilities, access to legal services or tenant education and advocacy, according to the plan.

One year under the plan in Napa could mean helping 187 people avoid homelessness, moving 93 people into permanent homes and moving 46 people into interim shelters, according to an All Home chart. In total, that would cost an estimated $42 million, according to another chart.

Ken Kirkey, chief partnership officer of All Home, told the Napa County Board of Supervisors in July that more people have drifted into homelessness over the years because of poverty. And, he said, it hasn’t helped that responses to homelessness in the Bay Area have focused on addressing chronic homelessness instead of issues, like housing affordability, that lead people into homelessness in the first place.

With the cost of housing increasing rapidly, more and more people have been unable to afford to live in the region, Kirkey added.

“For every person brought indoors, we’ve had two people become homeless,” Kirkey said. “And part of that, we believe, is because there hasn’t been a prevention framework to help people who are at risk at homelessness, or newly homeless, get rehoused rapidly.”

One project that could substantially cut down the number of people experiencing homelessness in Napa is Burbank Housing’s plan to transition the Wine Valley Lodge motel into 54 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents.

Napa County has operated the motel since March 2020 as a space for COVID-19 quarantines and temporary homeless housing.

Jennifer Palmer, the county’s interim director of Housing and Homeless services, previously referred to the county’s use of the motel as an “unexpected experiment with the All Home approach,” according to a Register report in July.

From April 2020 to June 2021, 78 people used the motel, and 52 of those moved into permanent housing, according to Palmer. Those homeless residents were able to stabilize and move into permanent housing because they had an opportunity to receive medical assistance, work with case managers and have meals, she said in the July report.

The Burbank Housing project is, however, dependent upon the success of a $31 million grant co-application to California’s Project Homekey initiative submitted by the city and Burbank Housing last month. Grant funding from the initiative — $1.4 billion in the current round — is intended to be used to sustain and rapidly expand housing opportunities for people experiencing homelessness and those at risk of homelessness statewide.

Several public commenters at Tuesday’s meeting urged the council to endorse the plan. Scott Wagner, director for housing and services for Abode Services, said he appreciates the regional approach suggested by All Home and that coordination is extremely important in tackling homelessness.

Christine Jameson said it’s becoming almost impossible for low-income people to find places to live in the region.

“It’s extremely difficult to find places to live in today’s society,” Jameson said. “Specifically if you really are low income or have mental health issues, it is a really tough situation.”

The Napa Board of Supervisors in July chose not to immediately endorse the plan because they wanted to receive feedback from the Napa City Council before doing so, said Gail Gilman, chief strategist of All Home, at the Tuesday council meeting.

Gilman said several Bay Area cities and counties — including San Jose, Contra Costa County, San Francisco, Berkeley, and Oakland — have endorsed the plan so far.

Most Napa council members expressed broad support for the plan, but the council didn’t vote to endorse it.

Council member Mary Luros said the price tag appears daunting, but that, with partnerships with Napa County and the state, the plan seems like a real chance to help Napa’s homeless population.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.