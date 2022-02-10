Napa City Council hears report on climate action

Napa City Councilmembers reasserted their commitment to tackling climate change as the city council last week received a broad report on the actions and goals of Napa’s Countywide Climate Action Committee.

The committee, formed in 2019, consists of two representatives from five of Napa’s cities and towns along with Napa County. The county provides staff support, and financial support comes from each of the participating jurisdictions. So far, the city of Napa has contributed roughly $17,000 for the general operations of the committee and about $14,000 for a greenhouse gas inventory study — intended to tally up emissions countywide with the goal of eventually cutting them — according to Vin Smith, the city’s community development director.

That study began in November 2021, Smith said, and is expected to be completed in the summer this year.

Aside from the emissions study, the committee has established several specific priorities, Smith said. Those include a countywide electric vehicle charging station ordinance to increase the availability of charging stations countywide, a parking reduction ordinance, a zero waste ordinance for temporary events, and an ordinance banning gas-powered leaf blowers and other gas-powered hand tools.

Smith also reviewed a range of climate actions already taken by the city of Napa. Those include a bunch of actions related to water conservation, he said, which has resulted in a significant reduction of water demand over the past 20 years.

“As we’ve grown in population from 2001 to 2020, so roughly a 20-year span, we’ve actually reduced the amount of water we use as a community,” Smith said. “I don’t know what the population difference is between 2001 and 2020, but I know the downtown wasn’t like it was today in 2001.”

Smith also mentioned the city’s residential and commercial food scrap recycling program that started up in 2015, its composting and recycling facility — which processes about 100,000 tons of organics and 75,000 tons of recyclable material each year — as well as an effort to replace 7% of the city’s vehicle fleet with hybrid or electric vehicles. Additionally, he said, the city’s Public Works department has been using environmentally sensitive paving materials and alternative methods for sidewalk repair

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez, a committee member, said it was great to have the committee to be able to compare what each Napa jurisdiction is doing. He said the leaf blower ban is going to be more difficult for the city of Napa to implement than for other jurisdictions because there’s a lot more businesses that depend on gas-powered leaf blowers in the city. (All jurisdictions will eventually have to establish ordinances banning the sale of such devices by 2024, however, because of a new California law.)

Councilmember Beth Painter said everyone is still in the process of learning about climate change, and that the Climate Action Committee is an important piece of that. But, she said, the city of Napa needs to figure out how to have the biggest impact it possibly can have.

Part of that could involve establishing a green committee similar to the Calistoga Green Committee, she said, and the city could also build a database of good climate practices. But fundamentally, Painter added, the city should look to be a little more proactive in pursuing individual actions to reduce climate change.

She suggested some options for climate action could arise when the council review's the city's upcoming General Plan update in the near future.

“I do think we’re going to have some more specifics when we look at our general plan and we look at the climate change element, “ Painter said. “So I’m looking forward to seeing those specifics and hoping they will also give us a little better roadmap to know where to put our efforts and resources.”

Councilmember Mary Luros said taking climate action is hugely important, but the city has limited resources. Given that, she said, she’d like to see the committee and the city be as efficient as possible. That could involve taking charge of certain actions outside the committee, Luros added.

“I think leaf blowers are a really great example,” Luros said. "I recently read about their impact on the environment and I was blown away by what the research shows. I had no idea. So that’s a really good example of something we would have to do an ordinance within the city anyway, that’s something we don’t have to wait for, we can do that now.”

Mayor Scott Sedgley said the majority of the Napa community is behind the council when it comes to supporting climate change mitigations. The city itself has taken several bold actions, including the move to ban a drive-thru from an upcoming development project, he said, which has opened up a broader discussion about cutting down emissions from idling cars.

Sedgley added that Napa’s local governments need to “do everything we can possible” to mitigate climate change.

“Right now, our community is behind us,” Sedgley said. “Communitywide, from the north to the south, everybody’s behind us. We know that. Our students, our young people, are behind us. It’s our legacy, how we turn the tide on climate change, what we do. And working together is the way we’ll accomplish that.”

