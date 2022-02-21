Napa City Council hears update on shutdown of The Bowl homeless encampment

The Napa City Council recently received a report about the clearing of south Napa homeless encampment known as The Bowl in November 2021, among other topics related to homelessness.

Molly Rattigan, the city’s point-person on homelessness, on Tuesday said the city of Napa, the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, the Napa Sanitation District and Napa County partnered to move roughly 30 residents of the encampment and tried to focus on a “human-centered implementation process.”

“The Bowl property is actually owned by the Napa Sanitation District,” Rattigan said. “It’s leased by the Flood District, and it has a public purpose as a retention basin for materials that are dredged on a regular basis from the Napa River. And the Flood District is coming up on their seven year period which they would re-dredge the river and needed to have that area available for the use of getting prepared to receive funds and work with the corps of engineers to begin the river dredging project.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Rattigan said the key focus of the agencies was making sure they had the ability to transfer residents of the encampment from shelter to housing. Shelter beds reserved by name were available to all residents of The Bowl, she said, and residents have been able to store their belongings in a storage unit provided by Abode Services, the homeless services provider of Napa County.

“The deal was everybody could get a storage unit, but engagement and sheltering and housing navigation was key to how long one person could keep their storage unit,” Rattigan said. “So everybody got at least 90 days and then if someone was in the shelter and working actively on a housing plan but still hadn’t been successful in obtaining permanent housing, Abode will continue to provide those storage units.”

About one-third of the encampment residents initially went into some form of shelter, Rattigan added, with a few more trickling in as cold weather and rain arrived. Another third had a “diversion opportunity,” which means they returned to live with a family member or had some other housing option available to them, she said. And the final third relocated elsewhere in the city, with most taking up residence in the Kennedy Park encampment.

Rattigan said community impacts of homelessness resulting from the closure of The Bowl have, for the most part, been mitigated.

“There’s this perception that anything new that has happened with homelessness since the closure of The Bowl, there’s this perception that it’s directly tied back to the closure of The Bowl, and it’s typically not the case because we do know where individuals have relocated to and what their comings and goings are at this time.”

The government agencies also learned lessons from the closure process, she said. Rattigan said one lesson is the importance of offering storage units as an incentive for entering into shelter or housing, given that most people want to know their belongings are safe.

She also said the agencies learned about what happens when encampments are allowed to grow as The Bowl did.

“I had my own concerns leading up to the time (of clearing the encampment) about whether it was the right thing to do, and I truly believe it was the right thing to do,” Rattigan said. “Even if people weren’t ready for shelter, or weren’t ready to engage in housing, allowing the continued living conditions that were occurring in The Bowl was probably not a very humane thing to do.”

With the encampment at Kennedy Park, the city’s largest homeless encampment, the city’s priority, for now, remains to remove fire and safety hazards, Rattigan said. That includes the removal of excess propane tanks and firewood, she said, particularly during fire season.

Cleanups and homeless responses also occur elsewhere in the city, including the Napa River Trail, she said, though responding can become difficult when properties are owned by entities other than the city, such as Caltrans. Rattigan said a more recent issue is homeless people camping on islands in the Napa River, in part because it’s complicated who owns those islands.

Another lesson learned from The Bowl, Rattigan said, is that residents felt like no one had told them it isn’t OK to live there. So, she said, she thinks that will be part of the messaging to Kennedy Park residents, as the governmental agencies piece together funding and shelter space.

“We’ve not yet done any removal from Kennedy Park, but I think our lesson learned from The Bowl is that if you don’t take action, you create, or you allow, safety hazards to continue,” Rattigan said. “… The reason The Bowl (closure) worked well is because we knew exactly how many people were in there, we knew exactly how many beds we had and we could confirm and guarantee that we had a bed for each person.

"So if you’re asking about future spaces, Kennedy Park or others, we will have to give that same level of consideration before we even start to think about closure.”

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.