Napa’s Motel 6 will again become a haven for unhoused people — this time as part of a state program aiming to put them on the road to permanent housing.

The city of Napa will lease the motel on Solano Avenue for nearly three years, starting Aug. 1, after the City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to accept a $15 million California grant intended to guide homeless people away from local encampments and eventually into their own homes.

Napa was promised its funding last month in one of the largest grants in the state’s Encampment Resolution Funding Program, in which local governments combine temporary shelter with social services to improve people’s chances of becoming housed for the long haul.

Having a chance to help more people stay off the street is reason enough to accept using a motel toward that goal, Councilmember Mary Luros said of the plan, which has drawn resistance from some local residents and merchants.

“Getting people off the street makes our community better, it makes it safer, and it makes it healthier,” she said before joining her four colleagues in voting for the program.

The use of Motel 6 as a shelter — after it became emergency quarters for unhoused Napans during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic - also is meant to free Napa’s hand in removing various encampments around the city.

Deputy City Manager Molly Rattigan, who is the city’s point person on homelessness issues, again emphasized Napa’s need to comply with court rulings limiting local governments’ ability to remove encampments. The 2018 Martin v. Boise decision in federal court has blocked cities and counties in nine Western states from outlawing outdoor camping unless they can offer beds for their entire unhoused population.

State funds will enable Napa to pay $6 million to lease the 57-room motel property through June 2026. Up to 65 clients would stay there at a time, for a total of 120 residents during the three-year program.

City plans call for at least two staff members to be at the Motel 6 at all times, similar to staffing at the city’s main shelter in south Napa. Three case management workers from Abode Services, Napa County’s homeless services provider, would work with clients to provide support to help them find stable housing of their own.

As the shelter and support program begins later this summer, the city will move to dismantle homeless encampments on state property, starting with those closest to the Motel 6. Areas to be cleared include locations near Highway 29, the Napa River and various creeks, and later Kennedy Park and below the Maxwell Bridge, among other sites.

Motel 6 previously hosted unsheltered people from 2020 to 2022 during the pandemic, when California created Project Roomkey to turn motels near-empty motels into refuges to better protect homeless people from the coronavirus.

About a half-dozen people, including owners of business at or near the Redwood Plaza shopping center on Solano Avenue, either spoke out to the council against bringing homeless people back to Motel 6 or cautioning the city to make good on its promises to shutter encampments they called a source of petty crime and eroding quality of life.

Paul Oseso, general manager of the Aegis Living senior home on Redwood Road, described incidents in the last two months like a vandalized company van and a homeless person menacing an employee. While he expressed his general support for aiding unsheltered people, he urged Napa not to delay removing encampments.

“At the end of the day, I don’t want us to kick this can down the road,” he told council members.

Rattigan detailed safety measures connected to the motel shelter program, including improved fencing behind the property and long a nearby stretch of the Napa Valley Vine Trail, as well as security cameras.

Clients will not have key access to the motel but must be let in by staff or security guards, will not be allowed to bring in illegal drugs, and will not be admitted if they have been convicted or sex offenses or are under other court restrictions.

Before the vote, Councilmember Liz Alessio asked Napans to think about the people who slip into homelessness - including a relative of hers she described as an aspiring pianist who has struggled with substance abuse and mental health problems.

“These are people; these are individuals,” said Alessio. “They find themselves in this situation because of the economic disparity between what they make and what it costs to live here. One thing breaking, one loss of job, and then it’s a cascading issue that is traumatic as they try to get the support and services that they need.

“We’re in a societal humanitarian crisis. That is the reality.”

Earlier Tuesday, the City Council green-lighted the second block of homes for the Napa Pipe community destined for the historic Kaiser Steel industrial site. The 124 dwellings will include 66 single-family houses and 58 townhomes, arranged three or four to a lot.

Napa in March approved the first 79 homes for Napa Pipe, which will include 945 dwellings across its 154 acres when completed.

