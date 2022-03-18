Napa City Council honors healthcare workers and women, and will raise Ukrainian flag at City Hall

The Napa City Council honored local healthcare institutions and workers for their contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

The council read a proclamation recognizing all levels of staff at the institutions, referring to them as: “frontline heroes for all of the Napa Valley.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Amy Herold, chief medical officer of Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, said she felt unworthy to be speaking on behalf all the hospital’s frontline workers. The pandemic essentially began for The Queen on Feb. 17, 2020, she said, when hospital leadership received a call from a disaster response coordinator who asked whether The Queen would take on COVID-positive patients from the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

Those patients had been flown to Travis from Japan, where they’d been in quarantine upon the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

“That is when nobody knew how scary this would be, nobody knew about treatments, if this was a death sentence,” Herold said. “And we took two, soon to be followed by three. There was a lot of response in the community about that, some people were afraid that we had some patients in Napa with COVID, but we’ve seen what’s happened over the last two years; there have been plenty of patients with COVID in Napa.”

Herold went on to say everybody — OLE Health, Kaiser Permanente, Napa County Public Health, and the community — rallied to take on the virus and that the Queen is grateful for that response.

“Even during the surges, when it was scary, we had people volunteering to take care of each other because we know each other and that’s what Napa does,” Herold said.

Yudith Correa, director of nursing at OLE Health, said she also felt fortunate to be representing frontline workers because they've done amazing work. OLE Health, she said, has given out almost 46,000 COVID-19 vaccines so far and volunteers have contributed about 6,000 hours to the vaccination effort.

Michael Mason, a geriatrician at Kaiser Permanente, said Kaiser began developing a response to COVID alongside Napa’s local health institutions soon after an early outbreak of COVID hit a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington. At that point, he said, there were no treatments and no prevention tools available.

“We quickly moved from testing, to evaluating people and managing patients and huge outbreaks that we’ve talked about, both at the Napa State Hospital and all the nursing homes, the assisted living, the Vets home; those were things that could’ve been huge disasters,” Mason said. “But you really didn’t hear about them as much as you did in Washington because we came together and managed things”

He said the success Napa’s seen in managing COVID-19 is a testament to the success of the local healthcare institutions working together.

“This disease doesn’t care if you have insurance or not, where you live or not. It will get you,” Mason said. “I think we should be proud. This proclamation I’m so proud of because it really acknowledges the work that everybody did together. And I really appreciate you guys.”

City to raise Ukrainian flag at Napa City Hall

In other news, the council also approved raising a Ukrainian flag at Napa City Hall in a display of solidarity with the Ukrainian people during the 2022 Russian invasion of the country. The actual flag raising will take place within the next week, said city spokesperson Jaina French, because the city ordered the flag and is waiting for it to arrive.

Napa resident Thomas Ault actually donated a Ukrainian flag to the city at the meeting, but the city later determined it wasn’t large enough to fly on the flagpole, said city manager Steve Potter.

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez said often it’s citizens — and not leadership — that pay a price when it comes to war, and so he didn’t want to see the city's decision to raise the Ukrainian flag contribute to any negativity toward Napa’s Russian-American community.

“We’re here to promote peace and stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” Narvaez said.

Debbie Alter-Starr said her son, Aaron Starr, had made the Ukrainian capitol Kyiv his home and is extremely sad because Kyiv is being attacked by Russian forces. She added that flying the flag doesn’t ultimately mean anything unless it’s followed by action, which she said could be as simple as the City Council writing where they find consensus about refugees and immigration visas.

Councilmember Liz Alessio said that, for herself, the opportunity to fly a Ukrainian flag is “really just saying we acknowledge you, we see you, we know the truth, we stand with you and support you in solidarity.”

“And I really believe the greater community in the city of Napa and beyond believes that and stands with that, too,” Alessio said.

Women’s History Month

Additionally, in the evening session of the meeting, the Napa City Council proclaimed March 2022 as Women’s History Month and honored female student athletes and the women serving as elected officials on the council.

The proclamation read by the council also honored the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in education programs and activities. The proclamation notes that Title IX has given young women greater opportunity to pursue their passion in many areas, including athletics.

The Vintage High School Girls Wrestling team — which won league and section titles this year and had five athletes qualify for the state tournament — is specifically acknowledged by the resolution. Sarah O’Conner, Vintage High School principal, said she’s very proud of the work the Vintage female wrestlers are doing right now.

Leilani Fraser, a senior class wrestler on the team, said she’s been wrestling for about 12 years, and that she’s been blessed to see the sport evolve to better acknowledge female wrestlers. She added that she’d like to bring awareness to the lack of collegiate opportunities for women’s wrestling and urged people to encourage little girls to participate in the sport.

“I’m happy that in my senior year I was able to be part of a team equally made up of boys and girls for the first time in my career, and empowered by both my male teammates and coaches that encourage us to make history as Vintage’s first ever women’s wrestling league champs, first ever section champions and most amount of state qualifiers," Fraser said.

Several other athletes, some specifically named by the resolution for their athletic accomplishments — like Jamie Pope, who won league and section tennis titles in 2021, and Sofia Tinnon, Napa County's female athlete of the year in 2020 — also spoke.

“On behalf of Napa High and Vintage, we really appreciate you honoring and recognizing the work that goes into being a young woman, of course, and being an athlete,” Tinnon said.

Darci Ward, Napa High School’s director of athletics, said she’s very proud of Napa’s female athletes because of the amount of time and effort they put in, even when they sometimes don’t get the same amount of attention as the male athletics teams from fans.

“When you go to certain games, sometimes the boys are getting more attention,” Ward said. “And that can be hard, because you’re putting in your blood, sweat and tears and that can be difficult. But I will say, they work as hard and sometimes harder for themselves and for their team and for their family and because they care.”

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.