Napa City Council honors past three dispatchers of the year

The Napa City Council honored the city's past three dispatchers of the year while proclaiming this week national public safety telecommunicators week at a council meeting Tuesday.

The three dispatchers honored — all of whom showed up to the meeting in person — were Denise Davis, Chris Parker-Swain and Kristine Arriaga.

Gus Ulloth, 911 communications manager for the city, said the last two years have been tougher than usual for the dispatchers and all public safety employees, largely because the dispatchers have been battling through staffing shortages while responding to the pandemic.

“The 911 staffing world is tough for everybody right now, and we’re not different from anybody else,” Ulloth said. “These folks come in every hour and they’re the first responders in the important system of public safety response.”

Ulloth noted that the three recognized as dispatchers of the year are a handful of the many who work to support the public safety operations of the city, Napa County, Yountville and American Canyon. He noted the past two dispatchers of the year weren't able to be honored in-person by the council because of pandemic restrictions.

“These three are leaders by example and reflect a dedication to public service,” Ulloth said.

Davis, the 2020 dispatcher of the year, gets caught up in helping others do their jobs while on her breaks and sometimes has to be told to actually take a break, Ulloth said. She’s big on ensuring management knows when others are doing a great job and that credit is given where it’s due, he added.

Parker-Swain, 2021 dispatcher of the year, is highly active in dispatcher training, Ulloth said, which has been very important while the dispatch center tries to increase its staffing. Ulloth also praised Parker-Swain’s technical ability in helping to test new computer systems.

“I happily endorse him as a member of IT,” Ulloth said. “When we’re trying out a new system, we give it to Chris to see if he can break it, so we can make sure it works before we give it to everybody else.

And Kristine Arriaga — the 2022 dispatcher of the year — brings a positive attitude to work and helps keep the dispatch center positive, Ulloth said. She constantly strives to learn new things, he added, and is both receptive to feedback and provides others with good feedback and help. Arriaga also is a leader on the center’s decoration team, Ulloth said.

“We keep things decorated per the season to keep the environment positive as much as possible, because it can be a tough job,” Ulloth said. “I’m honored to lead this group, they are one of the best dispatch groups I’ve ever seen.”

