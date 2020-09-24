Napa City Council hopefuls speak out about land use at candidates' forum

That new local focus for would-be council members was reflected in a slate of questions – chosen by League members and city residents – that often leaned toward issues of growth, land use and quality of life that had engaged Napans well before the COVID-19 outbreak virtually halted much of daily life in March. (Like the League's candidate forum the previous day for the mayor's race, Wednesday's event was conducted via Zoom due to social-distancing rules during the pandemic.)

What emerged on Wednesday was nearly solid support for steering Napa's growth toward already established neighborhoods rather than areas like Timberhill Park, Napa Oaks and Foster Road – areas where draft versions of a new general plan have aroused pushback against inviting development up against the city limits.

Hinton, a past candidate for City Council, the Napa County Board of Supervisors and Congress, emphatically called on Napa to close off further attempts to build city's-edge developments like Napa Oaks off Old Sonoma Road, which the council rejected in 2002 and again in 2018. “People do not want to be attending Planning Commission and City Council meetings for the next 20 years, fighting developers over those hillsides,” he said, supporting the creation of greenbelts that would limit home construction to one every 20 acres in such zones.