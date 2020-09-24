Napa City Council hopefuls speak out about land use at candidates' forum

While the twin battles against pandemic and racism have touched election campaigns in Napa as elsewhere in the country, other triggers for debate remain as local as ever, as the half-dozen candidates pursuing two City Council seats showed Wednesday.
An online candidates' forum illustrated the continuing concerns – by ballot hopefuls as well as residents – about the pattern of Napa's growth in the coming years, and how Napa can balance meeting the demand for affordable housing against the desire to preserve its remaining undeveloped areas.
Wednesday's meeting, hosted by the League of Women Voters Napa County, included the four candidates running for the Napa council's 2nd District west of Highway 29 and south of Redwood Road – Planning Commissioner Beth Painter, David Campbell, Jim Hinton and Paul Stoddard. Also appearing were the two contenders for the 4th District in central Napa: second-time council candidate Bernie Narvaez and Renee Cazares.
This fall's council races are the first in Napa to be based on four newly drawn voting areas, which the city approved this spring in response to a petition by the Napa County Progressive Alliance alleging that at-large voting by all city voters broke state voting rights law by watering down the influence of Latinx Napans. Each council candidate must live in the district where he or she is running, and is selected only by voters who also live in that district. (The mayor will continue to be chosen by voters from across Napa.)
That new local focus for would-be council members was reflected in a slate of questions – chosen by League members and city residents – that often leaned toward issues of growth, land use and quality of life that had engaged Napans well before the COVID-19 outbreak virtually halted much of daily life in March. (Like the League's candidate forum the previous day for the mayor's race, Wednesday's event was conducted via Zoom due to social-distancing rules during the pandemic.)
What emerged on Wednesday was nearly solid support for steering Napa's growth toward already established neighborhoods rather than areas like Timberhill Park, Napa Oaks and Foster Road – areas where draft versions of a new general plan have aroused pushback against inviting development up against the city limits.
Hinton, a past candidate for City Council, the Napa County Board of Supervisors and Congress, emphatically called on Napa to close off further attempts to build city's-edge developments like Napa Oaks off Old Sonoma Road, which the council rejected in 2002 and again in 2018. “People do not want to be attending Planning Commission and City Council meetings for the next 20 years, fighting developers over those hillsides,” he said, supporting the creation of greenbelts that would limit home construction to one every 20 acres in such zones.
Painter, a longtime land-use planner and 25-year Napa resident, supported steering Napa toward denser housing closer to the city center. “We have a long track record of single-family housing … and as we look forward, we need to look at options to diversify our housing stock,” she said.
Campbell, a longtime wine industry executive and social justice advocate, emphasized the need both to rapidly increase Napa's stock of affordable housing and the range of better-paying jobs than those in the tourism and hospitality industries that dominate the Napa Valley economy. He also supported fast-tracking the annexation of unincorporated land within west Napa into the city to give more minority residents a full say in local affairs.
“We need to bring those 'islands' into the city,” he said. “Those people need to be represented properly, so the Latinx population is not excluded from our government.”
Stoddard, a businessman who ran in 2010 for Napa County treasurer-tax collector, also described boosting the housing supply as one of Napa's top priorities, but called for as much emphasis on home ownership as on the rental housing supply – including loosening regulations governing when apartment complexes may be converted to condominiums.
Fostering a home ownership culture – particularly with housing in walkable, established areas with public transportation - creates community,” he said. “You have friends, who become family, who become a community.”
Growth and land use also occupied much of the conversation for Cazares and Narvaez, the 4th District contestants seeking to represent Napa's city center. To Cazares, keeping growth to Napa's core is vital not only for locals' quality of life but also to protect the qualities of the area that draw tourists and their revenue.
“We need to concentrate housing in livable, working areas that already exist,” said Cazares, who co-owns the Sushi Mambo restaurant in Calistoga and previously owned its since-closed namesake eatery in downtown Napa. “We need to focus on avoiding sprawl to protect the environment, the watersheds and the beauty of the area.”
Joining in the other candidates' theme of limiting urban sprawl, Narvaez – a Napa insurance broker serving on the city committee guiding the city's creation of a 20-year general plan to govern growth – supported recommendations to allow for more multistory construction and housing development on main routes like Trancas Street, Soscol Avenue and Jefferson Street, although he cautioned such changes would require years to take shape and require a watchful eye to guard against pushing out current residents through rising housing costs and gentrification.
In addition, Narvaez promised to see the city's land-use policies through the light of a burgeoning anti-discrimination movement, which has included the City Council's resolution earlier this month labeling systemic racism as a public health emergency depriving minorities of numerous advantages in health, education and opportunity.
“Land use has been a tool of systematic racism since the beginning of our country,” he said. “We have to look at land use through that lens to make sure we're creating equity for the marginalized people in our community.”
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
