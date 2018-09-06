With Election Day less than two months away, six candidates vying for places on the Napa City Council are scheduled to appear in a debate from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event will take place at Silo’s at the Historic Napa Mill, 530 Main St.
Co-hosting the debate are the Downtown Napa Association and radio stations KVON-AM and KVYN-FM, which will broadcast the event live. Barry Martin, a KVON on-air host, will serve as moderator. Admission is free.
Two council seats are on the Nov. 6 ballot, including that of Peter Mott, who is pursuing a fourth term. Challenging him are Mary Luros, a Napa councilmember in 2015-16, and former city parks commissioners Liz Alessio and Bernie Narvaez. Also running are James Hinton, who previously ran for Congress and the Napa County Board of Supervisors, and Ricky Hurtado.
Candidates will answer six questions and a 30-minute period will be set aside for questions by audience members, according to Craig Smith, executive director of the downtown association.
A challenger is assured of gaining the second open council seat, which was held by Juliana Inman until her retirement in November 2017. Jim Krider, whom the council appointed to complete Inman’s term, declined to appear on the ballot.
All of the Napa candidates except Alessio spoke at a previous debate in April at Napa Valley College, where the discussion was dominated by the city’s issues with high home prices and rents, the tourism industry, and plans for a new city hall and police station complex on downtown First Street.