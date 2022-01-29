Napa City Council one step closer to moving forward with current district map

The Napa City Council is pretty much set to adopt its current district map as the map that will set in place city of Napa voting districts for the next decade.

That map, created with 2010 Census data during the city’s switch to district elections in 2020, remained the top choice of councilmembers during a redistricting public hearing Tuesday, and as the city heads for the final hearings of its 2021-22 redistricting process.

The first reading adoption of a final map is scheduled for Feb. 8; that adoption is set to be finalized in a second reading on March 8, slightly over a month before an April 17 deadline.

Under the threat of a lawsuit, the city carried out a truncated, 4-month process to create the current map and switch to district elections from an at-large voting system back in 2020. Despite the tight timeline, the city received a great deal of community participation, including 44 proposed maps and 58 community of interest worksheet, and the map was used for the 2020 City Council elections.

But the city, like all jurisdictions using district elections, was required by law to go through redistricting once 2020 Census data came out, to potentially create a new map based on the new data. And despite an extended timeline and more chances to participate this time around, engagement has been lower than it was when the city was switching to district elections.

Napa City Clerk Tiffany Carranza attributed the relative lack of participation in redistricting to the high amount of community input that previously went into creating the current map.

“Though we haven’t had quite as much participation as we had hoped, we would like to attribute that lack of participation per se to a successful transition to districts back in 2020, following the FAIR Maps Act and establishing lines that do comply with each element,” Carranza said.

Though the Napa councilmembers said they largely supported the current map — as they also have at past meetings — two public commenters urged the council to consider a new map that would take into account annexation of the West Pueblo-Linda Vista neighborhood, the largest of the unincorporated “islands” scattered around the city, which contains roughly 1,800 people.

Larry Alexander, speaking on behalf of the Napa County Progressive Alliance, urged the council to annex the island, so it can be considered in redistricting or, barring that, draw the map in such a way that it’s eventually incorporated into District 4 — which has the smallest population of the districts at 19,029 — instead of District 2, which makes up most of Browns Valley and has the largest population of 20,520.

The FAIR Maps Act, a California law, requires the largest district to not have more than 10% of the population of the smallest district when adopting a new map. The current map, using 2020 census numbers, maintains a 7.6% population differential between the largest and smallest districts.

“We suspect the reason the council wants to wait to annex this island until after redistricting is because annexing the island now would put District 2 over the ideal 10% population allowed by the FAIR Maps Act, necessitating a change to the current map,” Alexander said.

Alexander added that island residents are working-class and majority Latino, which he said means the Latino vote would be diluted if the island was added to District 2, which has the lowest Latino citizen voting age population of the four districts.

City attorney Michael Barrett has previously said the city has started the annexation process and will finish going through with it after redistricting is over. However, one reason the annexation has been delayed, he said, is that the lead manager of the project left the city of Napa for a different job.

Barrett’s also previously said that though bringing the island into District 2 would bring the map above the 10% population differential, it won’t violate any relevant laws. That’s because annexations comprised of up to 25% percent of the city’s population are allowed before another redistricting process is triggered.

Barrett added on Tuesday that the city may go through a separate process to annex the island into a district other than District 2 after the districts are in place, but that will require a separate public process. He also said that annexation is a separate topic from redistricting.

“A key, important thing to keep in mind for today’s conversation is that today is about district boundaries for the existing city limit lines,” Barrett said. “And so that’s what we’re here to talk about today. All of the discussion about annexation, that is a different topic, that requires a different agenda item in order to discuss.”

Councilmember Mary Luros said she didn’t feel that anything had changed enough to warrant switching to a new map.

“The districts are equal; they’re contiguous; we haven’t confused anyone by changing from our current districts,” Luros said. “In my opinion, I think we would need a pretty drastic change to want to change our current districts, considering how much time we spent on it last time.”

Mayor Scott Sedgley, who also supported the current map, pushed back against claims from the Progressive Alliance that not annexing the islands before redistricting is disenfranchising Latino voters who live there. Sedgley added that, even though island residents don't have a Napa City Council vote, they're represented by Napa County government.

“The whole idea that council or somebody is deliberately redlining communities is the farthest thing from the truth,” Sedgley said. “Those pockets and those islands, they are represented; they are represented by elected officials, and they do vote.”

