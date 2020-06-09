Napa City Council plans serious budget cutting, but no layoffs

City Council green-lighted staff to move forward with finalizing a tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year, beginning July 1, that avoids staff layoffs while accounting for a continuing revenue plunge.
Most of the lost revenue comes from what Finance Department officials described as “greatly reduced” sales and hotel tax dollars as a result the COVID-19 pandemic. Property tax revenue has remain largely unchanged.
Under the new General Fund budget, expenditures are reduced from an originally planned $103.3 million to $90.6 million. Revenues will drop from a projected $104.7 million to $87 million.
The budget includes a combination of significant cost-cutting measures across every department and revenue boosts through inter-fund transfers and the use of reserves to fully balance the deficit.
The council had previously indicated support for this approach rather than implement significant staff layoffs.
On May 5, staff presented a budget proposal that called for the lay-off of 39 employees and a hiring freeze on 31 vacancies, among a number of other ongoing measures that would reduce expenditures for years to come. Under the plan, the Parks and Recreation Department would have lost 16 existing employees, and its functions would have been split between the Public Works and Community Development departments.
The proposed elimination of the 70 total staff positions would have led to nearly $8.6 million annually in savings, Finance Director Bret Prebula said.
This proposal drew an employee backlash that led, in part, to a pause in discussions regarding layoffs and a renewed focus on concessions from labor unions.
A lengthy series of labor negotiations, internal staff deliberations and closed-session council member meetings ensued, before arriving at the budget proposed Tuesday night that included $12.7 million in expenditure cuts as well as moving $2.9 million through transfers from other funds and $3.6 million from reserves into the General Fund.
Prebula called the forecast “sobering,” but assured council it’s not “an insurmountable decline,” adding that staff’s efforts to proactively plan ahead will help reduce the long-term impact.
Proposed solutions
Though talks of layoffs were put on ice, a hiring freeze remains part of the proposed solution, accounting for approximately $4.4 million in savings.
Staffing changes would include the elimination of the current Assistant City Manager role and a freeze on hiring 23 non-sworn positions, only four of which would come from Parks and Recreation, and nine sworn officials in the police department.
Other cost-cutting measures include reductions in operating budget across every department ranging from 3% to 18%, executive team salary and cost-of-living adjustment concessions, a delay in the purchase of three fire apparatus vehicles, and a series of salary reallocations within Public Works.
General Fund resources will be bolstered with an additional $2.9 million that would ordinarily be allocated to other funds. The three largest sources of the increase come from withholding a $1.5 transfer to the Capitol Improvement Project Fund, moving $880,000 out of the water fund and into the General Fund and keeping $350,000 that would ordinarily be turned over to the Housing Authority, among others.
The current budget also assumes a $3.6 million usage in emergency reserves, which accounts for about 20% of the total.
Prebula has cautioned against relying too heavily on this pot of money, and he did so again at Tuesday’s meeting: “They’re there for the purpose of helping us stabilize in uncertain positions, but it can erode quickly,” he said, calling on council to “be as diligent as we can with reserves moving forward.”
Non-Recurring General Funds, which will help address the roughly $10 million deficit in fiscal year 2019-2020 ending June 30, really aren’t on the table as an option for the upcoming fiscal year because they won’t exist, according to Prebula, who estimates they’ll be used in full to help address the current imbalance.
A budget of ‘unknowns’
Though there remains a great deal of uncertainty, it’s evident recovery will require adjustments well beyond the upcoming fiscal year and city staff making adjustments to its typical financial planning schedules as a result.
Ordinarily, staff presents City Council with budget proposals every two years. Fiscal year 2020-2021 was originally approved in June 2019, as part of that regular cycle.
However, with this revision, it marks the first in what will be a one-year planning process, according to City Manager Steve Potter. As part of its recognition that recovery from the economic fallout of COVID-19 will take longer than just one year, the city determined the year-to-year cycle will allow for the “flexibility and adaptability” necessary to respond to “whatever the environment has to offer at that point,” Potter said.
Staff will also return to City Council with more regular updates, likely monthly, on the city’s financial position, according to the city manager.
A major question looking forward is whether or not the state will choose to withhold approximately $9 million in vehicle licensing fees Napa’s slated to receive this budget cycle. The state is scheduled to release its updated budget on June 15, which will shed some light on what the city’s true financial position will be moving forward.
“It’s unbelievably painful to think about that,” Mayor Jill Techel said of the staggering hit the withholding would have on Napa’s budget.
Prebula, Potter and the rest of the executive team are already planning for how to handle that potential outcome, they say.
“We’re starting from zero, and we are building department budgets from zero to what’s effectively a $70 to $75 million budget in anticipation of us having to operate that way,” Prebula said. “We’re doing it that because we think that’s a really holistic way to take what we think are community priorities and effectively build up instead of tearing down.”
City Council will vote to approve the new budget in a public hearing on Tuesday June 16.
On April 7, the council approved an updated budget for fiscal year ending June 30 that used one-time spending cuts to address an estimated $10 million shortage in revenues. The council agreed to the suspension of major capital improvement project combined with a reduction in department spending and the use up to $5 million in Non-Recurring General Fund dollars, ordinarily set aside to fund innovation, projects or ideas that aren’t considered part of the city’s day-to-day operations.
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.
