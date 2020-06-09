Napa City Council plans serious budget cutting, but no layoffs

Other cost-cutting measures include reductions in operating budget across every department ranging from 3% to 18%, executive team salary and cost-of-living adjustment concessions, a delay in the purchase of three fire apparatus vehicles, and a series of salary reallocations within Public Works.

General Fund resources will be bolstered with an additional $2.9 million that would ordinarily be allocated to other funds. The three largest sources of the increase come from withholding a $1.5 transfer to the Capitol Improvement Project Fund, moving $880,000 out of the water fund and into the General Fund and keeping $350,000 that would ordinarily be turned over to the Housing Authority, among others.

The current budget also assumes a $3.6 million usage in emergency reserves, which accounts for about 20% of the total.

Prebula has cautioned against relying too heavily on this pot of money, and he did so again at Tuesday’s meeting: “They’re there for the purpose of helping us stabilize in uncertain positions, but it can erode quickly,” he said, calling on council to “be as diligent as we can with reserves moving forward.”