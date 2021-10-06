Napa City Council punts drive-thru decision to November

“It will put the project on hold,” Porozni said. “Whether it kills it or not, I can’t tell you. It is a huge financial impact on us, to be honest.”

Painter said she wanted to make the right decision for what’s best in the decades to come. She said she wasn’t opposed to having another meeting, but she wants to hear how this drive-thru is different from any other next time.

“Whatever is built here is something that’s going to last for a long, long time,” Painter said. "...This feels to me like drive-thrus that have been done for the last 30 years, not how we’re going to build a restaurant from today moving forward."

Council members Alessio and Bernie Narvaez both said they were conflicted on the issue and pushed for the continuance. Alessio said a part of her feels it isn’t fair to change the rules on the developer — “the city didn’t let them know that we’re no longer accepting drive-thrus,” she said.

Sedgley, who voted against the continuance, said the public speakers had convinced him not to move forward on the drive-thru. He said he thinks the city can do better, although he doesn’t want to scare off the developer, and asked the council members to consider the message they’re sending to the next generation when they choose to either approve or deny the drive-thru.