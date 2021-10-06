Napa City Council punts drive-thru decision to November

An environmental group has called into question the fate of one proposed drive-thru and ignited discussions about banning future drive-thrus in the city of Napa.
But the Napa City Council’s decision on the Napa Climate NOW! appeal of the proposed restaurant drive-thru that's part of the Soscol Square Shopping Center project will have to wait until next month.
The City Council voted 3-1 Tuesday night, with Mayor Scott Sedgley opposing and councilmember Mary Luros recused, to continue the appeal of the proposed drive-thru on Nov. 2. (Luros recused herself because her law firm has represented developer Ronmor Real Estate LLC within the past year, she said, which represents a conflict of interest.)
“Are we through with drive-thrus is really the question that’s before us,” said councilmember Beth Painter at the Tuesday meeting.
The councilmembers, in voting to continue the appeal, cited a desire for more information and hope that the appellant Napa Climate NOW! and developer can work together through the next few weeks to find solutions.
“The consequences here are significant for everybody,” said councilmember Liz Alessio.
The shopping center, approved by the city’s planning commission on a 4-1 vote in August, is set to be built on a 7-acre site at the intersection of Soscol Avenue and Gasser Drive.
Development plans for the site include a Kohl’s Department store — which would replace the downtown Napa Kohl’s — a retail building and an undetermined restaurant with a drive-thru. (The restaurant was originally proposed as a Chick-fil-A, but the developer dropped Chick-fil-A from the project in July.)
Napa Climate NOW! filed an appeal of the approved use permit for the drive-thru in August because of its impact on greenhouse gas emissions. The appeal letter, written by group co-chair David Kearney-Brown, also requests the council consider a moratorium on the construction of additional drive-thrus throughout the city.
“The proposed drive-through will result in unavoidable negative impacts on air quality, trash, traffic congestion, and will hinder the City's long-standing efforts to reduce GHG emissions and foster sustainable development patterns within our community,” wrote Kearney-Brown.
Nine public commenters spoke in support of removing the drive-thru at the meeting; none spoke in opposition. The commenters, among other topics, talked about the pollution the drive-thru would bring; suggested alternate plans for the location that wouldn’t include a drive-thru; and spoke about housing units that are being constructed nearby, within walking distance of the proposed restaurant.
Linda Brown, a member of the environmental group, said the decision about the drive-thru goes beyond the specific project, that it will show students and the Napa community that the council members care about the future. She added that everyone’s participated in “doing things the way we’ve done them,” but there’s a need for “bold and courageous actions” in light of climate change.
“We have this problem of incrementalism,” Brown said. “We feel like this is just a small thing in the grand scheme of things, climate change is such a big deal and this is just a tiny thing happening in a tiny town. But it’s very emblematic we’re in a moment in time where little decisions about seemingly small things will make a big difference.”
Scott Klingbeil, a planner at KG Planning Partners working with Ronmor, requested the continuance. He said the delay would give the developer time to invite a restaurateur and prepare a presentation about the drive-thru and operations of the restaurant.
Ronmor chairman Doug Porozni said the company was also interested in having conversations with members of the environmental group.
“It’s an important decision for everybody,” Porozni said. “We would like the opportunity to talk to some of the people that spoke tonight.”
Porozni also said that, if the appeal is granted, Ronmor would have to reconsider the project. He added that the Kohl’s deal isn’t especially profitable for Ronmor, so taking out the drive-thru would severely impact the profitability of the entire project.
“It will put the project on hold,” Porozni said. “Whether it kills it or not, I can’t tell you. It is a huge financial impact on us, to be honest.”
Painter said she wanted to make the right decision for what’s best in the decades to come. She said she wasn’t opposed to having another meeting, but she wants to hear how this drive-thru is different from any other next time.
“Whatever is built here is something that’s going to last for a long, long time,” Painter said. "...This feels to me like drive-thrus that have been done for the last 30 years, not how we’re going to build a restaurant from today moving forward."
Council members Alessio and Bernie Narvaez both said they were conflicted on the issue and pushed for the continuance. Alessio said a part of her feels it isn’t fair to change the rules on the developer — “the city didn’t let them know that we’re no longer accepting drive-thrus,” she said.
Sedgley, who voted against the continuance, said the public speakers had convinced him not to move forward on the drive-thru. He said he thinks the city can do better, although he doesn’t want to scare off the developer, and asked the council members to consider the message they’re sending to the next generation when they choose to either approve or deny the drive-thru.
Sedgley also said that he knows the developer is sincere, doing a good job and that examining the profitability of the restaurant is what they should do. But, he said, the City Council has a responsibility to make sure the city isn’t contributing to climate change more than it needs to.
“During COVID, [drive-thrus have] gotten more popular for some people because of convenience,” Sedgley said. “But sometimes life is not about convenience.”
