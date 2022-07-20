Napa City Council pursues permanent closure of Main Street block to traffic

If all goes according to a yet-to-be-floated plan, the downtown Napa block of Main Street that’s been closed to vehicle traffic for nearly two years will remain off limits to cars permanently.

The Napa City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday night to prioritize closing down the block, which runs next to Veterans Memorial Park, between Second and Third streets. But as for how to plan and fund the currently unfunded permanent project — estimated by the city to cost roughly $1.45 million — the council directed staff to work with Napa’s business community to find a solution.

Since August 2020, the block has been closed off to cars and trucks under an emergency proclamation that allowed restaurants to expand outdoor seating early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when indoor dining was restricted by public health rules. A permanent closure isn’t allowed under the California Vehicle Code, however, so the city will seek to transform the street into a pedestrian mall.

That transition requires several steps. Existing 6-inch curbs must be demolished and rebuilt to fit Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Additionally, stormwater quality modifications will be required, and so will various “green infrastructure” improvements.

Given that the councilmembers expressed a wish to keep the Main Street block closed beyond the Dec. 1 expiration of the temporary ordinance, the plan that emerges will likely involve adding temporary ADA improvements such as railings, so the block can legally stay closed to cars and then be replaced by permanent improvements later.

A staff presentation does, however, note that it’s unlikely all the steps of the process to install even temporary fixes will be complete by that deadline. Staff previously recommended the council ultimately reopen Main Street after the temporary ordinance expires and prioritize a pedestrian mall project in the future.

Julie Lucido, the city’s public works director, noted that working with the business community before starting that work will squeeze the city’s timeline further. Vin Smith, the city’s community development director, added that the way he understood the proposal is that the heavy lift is on local businesses to come up a plan to help the city carry out the project.

Of about 15 public commenters at the meeting, most supported a permanent closure, though a few said they wanted to see the street open back up to traffic.

Mick Sayler, owner of ZuZu Tapas & Paella — a restaurant within the closed-off area of Main Street — said he sees the permanent closure as a positive, and he believes Napa supports it. He previously said he might be interested in a public-private partnership to keep the street pedestrian-only.

Travis Stanley, president and CEO of the Napa Chamber of Commerce, said the temporary closure wasn’t planned for, that it was born out of the pandemic and hard work between the chamber and the city. But after seeing the success of the temporary closure, he added, he’s willing to commit the chamber’s services to help create a public-private partnership to help make the project happen.

“We’ve made that happen out of a need,” Stanley said. “And it was a very good thing, and very well received. Why would we take it away?”

Kristina Palmieri, a Napa resident for about three years, said the Main Street closure was, in her opinion, the best thing to come out of COVID-19. She added that she and her husband often take their two children to the area, and that permanently closing the street seemed like the correct decision.

“This is a no-brainer to me,” Palmieri said.

Jeff Doran opposed permanently closing the block. He said he’s been working in downtown Napa for over 30 years, and changes made to improve vehicle circulation there — including transitioning one-way streets to two-way streets downtown during 2014 and 2015 — have helped bring vibrancy to the area in recent years.

“It took 16 years to turn one-way streets into two-way streets,” Doran said. “It would be a travesty to turn our two-way streets into no-way streets. Circulation is an economic driver, which is proven.”

Doran referenced the city’s Downtown Specific Plan, which emphasizes improvements to traffic circulation. Lucido said closing down the Main Street block conflicts with that aspect of the plan.

But Councilmember Bernie Narvaez — who was absent from the previous council discussion of the topic in May — set the tone for Tuesday's discussion by bringing up the possibility of working with Napa’s businesses community on the project.

He said he had concerns about the city directly funding the project, given that doing so would likely require another project to be defunded or take too long. But the business community could potentially find a solution, he said.

“What I heard from the public, what I heard from the business community is: ‘Let’s take this on, let’s look at a solution, give us the opportunity to tell you how we can address it,’” said Narvaez.

Mayor Scott Sedgley, who cast the sole dissenting vote, said he supported a discussion about the project at the next budget hearing in early 2023, but thought moving forward now to permanently close down the street is premature.

“I’ve learned in my lifetime of public service that these somewhat rushed, independent little decisions create a lot of work, and so I can’t support the motion on that basis,” Sedgley said.

But the rest of the council supported Narvaez’s idea. Councilmember Mary Luros said she supported a permanent closure of the block, that it would bring economic, social and recreational benefits, and that reopening the block only to close it again at a future date would be confusing to people.

“With COVID I think we were given a real gift to try this out, to see how it would work,” Luros said. “I think we’ve learned a lot from the initial closure and now we know it can be successful. We have the ability to fine-tune it, to make it even better with a long-term vision in mind.”