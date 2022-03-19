Napa City Council reallocates American Rescue Plan Act funds

In the midst of a better budget year than initially expected, the Napa City Council reallocated most of its $15.12 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to, by and large, help fund areas that have gone underfunded during the pandemic.

But the council will be seeking public input on how to allocate $1.15 million of those funds, which were recommended to be dedicated to a “community recovery bank.”

“I think there’s tremendous value in soliciting public input, whether it’s through a workshop or taking public input of some kind,” said city manager Steve Potter at the meeting. “I’ve talked to other city managers who have done an internal process, and they actually got grief from their communities because they did not feel there was input or the opportunity to speak.”

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law about a year ago, with the intent of providing $350 billion in relief from the pandemic across the United States. The goals of the ARPA, said city finance director Anne Cardwell, is to support COVID response efforts, replace public sector lost revenue, support economic stabilization for households and businesses, and address systemic public health and economic challenges.

“Our city departments were tasked with identifying key projects and programs that were deferred due to, or necessary because of, the pandemic,” Cardwell said. “Departments were also asked to be cognizant of other considerations, such as focusing on larger one-time needs that would be beneficial across departments and/or to the community.”

Cardwell said the city’s finance department also considered some of the city’s recently identified priorities.

She said the funds need to be obligated by December 2024 and expended two years later, by December 2026. And, she said, compliance and reporting guidelines for spending the money are relatively stringent.

The city initially allocated half of its funding — the half that it’s currently received — to balancing the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget. That funding was taken out of the budget when it turned out the city, because of rising tax revenues, didn’t require it to balance the budget.

The first focus of the reallocated funding was organized around supporting the city’s public health response, Cardwell said, coming out to a total cost of $2.135 million. That includes about $300,000 in expenses related to COVID, such as the cost of internal contact-tracing. It also includes a $1.5 million allocation to add an alternate answer point for Napa’s dispatch system; $150,000 for alerting systems at the city’s fire stations; $85,000 for emergency operations plans; and $100,000 for emergency services cooling centers and backup power.

Another category identified was “services to disproportionally impacted communities,” adding up to a $3.5 million allocation. That includes a $2.8 million local contribution to Project Roomkey — the state of California’s effort to house people experiencing homelessness in hotels during the pandemic — and a $300,000 allocation to support homeless street outreach. Additionally, the council approved spending $400,000 on ongoing tenancy care and housing support for Project Homekey sites, essentially a permanent version of Project Roomkey.

The largest portion of ARPA funds, $5.2 million, is going to storm drain infrastructure. Cardwell said $5 million is needed for direct storm drain infrastructure funding — $4.175 million is budgeted — and $500,000 is for a storm drain condition assessment.

“This is a significant need that is very difficult to fund, and so ARPA provides an excellent opportunity to make some headway in this area,” Cardwell said.

Another $3.1 million was allocated to replacing public sector revenue loss. That includes adding generators to several city facilities ($700,000); Public Works advancement with Geographic Information System Mapping ($500,000); an HVAC — heating, ventilation and air conditioning — system for the Napa Police Department Building ($750,000); replenishing part time funding for the police department ($250,000); a records inventory project ($101,240); and funding for the city’s Highway 29 undercrossing ($815,000).

And the final, yet to be determined $1.15 million, the community recovery bank, will be up for public discussion.

Councilmember Mary Luros said she appreciated that the city’s departments came together to figure out how to spend the funds. She said she thinks the community recovery bank is a good idea, but she’d like to see an online community workshop where the city can hear from the community about their ideas of how to use the funding.

Other councilmembers concurred with Luros, and some mentioned their own suggestions, such as funding restrooms at Alston Park or using the funds to soften the blow to Napa's landscaping businesses that use gas powered leaf blowers once the statewide ban on those blowers comes into effect next year.

"I do think it’s really important that the community is involved at least in some aspect of this," Luros said. "I’ve watched what other jurisdictions are doing and a lot of them are being slammed for not involving people in the conversation."

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

