Napa City Council reinstates three environmental conditions for Soscol Square project

The Napa City Council this week reinstated three environmental conditions for the Soscol Square Shopping Center project that developer Ronmor Real Estate LLC asked the city to remove following a council vote to deny the drive-thru portion of the project last month.

The 7-acre project, approved by the city’s planning commission in August, would be located at the intersection of Soscol Avenue and Gasser Drive and include a 55,000-square-foot Kohl’s department store, a 9,800-square-foot retail building with space for up to seven tenants and a restaurant that previously included a drive-thru.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

The council voted 3-1 Tuesday to finalize support for an appeal of the drive-thru portion of the project, which was filed by Napa Climate NOW! largely because of the greenhouse gas emissions that would have been created by idling vehicles waiting in line.

After the council voted for staff to prepare a denial of the drive-thru last month, Ronmor requested that three environmental conditions — added on by the developer during a city planning commission meeting — be removed from the project.

Those conditions included constructing all three project buildings to a minimum of LEED Silver or the equivalent environmental building standards, outfitting those buildings to use recycled water — and switching over to recycled water once a hookup is added to the area by NapaSan — and adding five additional electric vehicle charging stations.

The city’s planning commission approved the project on a 4-1 vote in August. Several commissioners raised concerns about the drive-thru — one voted against the project specifically because of the drive-thru — but the commission decided to move forward with the project after the developer added on the extra environmental conditions.

Scott Klingbeil, a planner at KG Planning Partners working with Ronmor, said historically when applicants present to the planning commission, there are negotiations that take place to get a project approved.

Klingbeil said that, at the commission meeting, commission chair Paul Kelley and commissioner Bob Massaro indicated the drive-thru might not be feasible unless other environmental offsets were agreed to. That’s why the developer offered up the conditions, he said.

“In the applicant’s opinion, the things that were agreed to were based on the approval of having a drive-thru in place,” Klingbeil said. “So without the drive-thru in place, it seemed logical that these conditions may not apply.”

Senior city planner Michael Allen said once the drive-thru came up at the August planning commission meeting, the chance of approval wasn’t looking good for Ronmor. At that point, he said, Klingbeil went before the commission to offer up the environmental concessions.

Allen added that deputy city attorney Sabrina Wolfsen explained at the planning commission meeting that though the commission couldn’t require those conditions — because they’re not anywhere in the city’s code — the commission could accept an offer to add those conditions from the Ronmor team.

“In my opinion, they started offering those things up because they wanted to get the project approved and they wanted the drive-thru,” Allen said.

Ronmor had also requested that staff cut a condition to add a pedestrian pathway from Soscol Avenue to Gasser Drive, Allen said. But city staff denied that request because, even without the drive-thru, the environmental impact of the shopping center still warrants the mitigation of the trail, according to Allen.

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez, who voted against the appeal, said he was disappointed to see the conditions cut, but not surprised. He said the applicant made it clear that something would change with the project when the council voted to deny the drive-thru.

Narvaez also said adding those conditions back in could discourage Ronmor from moving forward with the project.

“If we add those things back, we can’t force them to build it, which leads me to believe the lot is going to sit there and we’re not going to get the project we really want,” Narvaez said.

A tension running through the discussion was that, if a motion to uphold the appeal failed or stalemated at a 2-2 vote, the appeal would automatically be denied and the decision would revert back to the planning commission approval of the project with the drive-thru, said city attorney Michael Barrett.

A stalemate vote was possible because there were only four members of the council present for the vote. Councilmember Mary Luros had recused herself from the meeting because her law firm had represented the developer within the past year.

Barrett also said delaying action on the item — which the council has effectively done twice already — could make the city more vulnerable to litigation for not taking action on the application.

“At some point, the city council needs to take a final action, clearly, and the city staff needs to provide notice to the applicant that final action has been taken by the council,” Barrett said.

The other councilmembers said they thought tacking the environmental conditions back on to the project approval was the best path forward.

Liz Alessio said moving forward without the conditions didn’t seem right.

Mayor Scott Sedgley said the motion to add the conditions back in might kill the project, but he ultimately supported it.

“I’m sad that it might kill the project, but we’re hopeful a project might come back,” Sedgley said.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213 or ebooth@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.