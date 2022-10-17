Napa City Council set to adopt new general plan

After more than four years of development, the city of Napa’s draft general plan is on the verge of passage that would help set the city's policy and goals for nearly two decades.
The document, which the City Council will consider for approval Tuesday night, is composed of 10 different chapters setting long-term goals in such areas as transportation, climate change and sustainability, and historic and cultural resources. It’s been available for public review since February.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The council’s stance on a few remaining controversial items in the draft plan — which, once adopted, will establish Napa's broad policy direction through 2040 — was largely pinned down at the previous council meeting Sept. 20, and edits to the draft have proceeded since. At that meeting, for example, councilmembers unanimously voted down a recommendation from the city’s Planning Commission to designate an undeveloped 144-acre area near Foster Road as a greenbelt, saying it would be a mistake to remove the possibility of developing the area for housing in the future.
People are also reading…
Notably, the fate of the long-controversial Linda Vista Avenue extension project — which would extend the road over Napa Creek — will be decided in some form at the Tuesday meeting. With Beth Painter absent from last month's meeting, the remaining council members were split 2-2 on whether to remove the project from the general plan, though Painter indicated in a letter that she was in favor of removing it.
As such, the draft plan set to be adopted — which the council may decide to change — would essentially erase the project from the plan, as recommend by the Planning Commission and many public commenters. But under a fire safety goal section in the plan, the extension may still exist, in abstract form, under a broader goal to “support efforts to improve the provision of emergency fire services for areas north of Fire Station 5” in west Napa's Browns Valley area.
Mayor Scott Sedgley — a former Napa firefighter who was opposed to removing the project from the general plan — pointed out at the September meeting that Station 5, the city's newest, currently responds to about 9.3% of fire department calls, far below the combined 50% that Stations 2 and 3 respond to, owing to how the station is disconnected from the other side of Napa Creek. The station was built with the understanding that the Linda Vista bridge would eventually happen, Sedgley said, and so the lack of a bridge presents a problem for emergency response.
Regardless, council decisions on how to specifically improve the Station 5 emergency response will likely be left for the future.
Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week
Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.
A merge point has long been the bane for evening rush hour drivers on Highway 12 in Jameson Canyon. It's gone and so is the backup.
Darlene Elia, president of the Napa Police Officers' Association, has sued the city of Napa for alleged discrimination, harassment and retaliation during her nearly 20-year tenure at Napa Police.
This Napan used to run an auto salvage business. Now he makes art using old car parts.
American Canyon voters will help decide a controversy over whether 157 acres should be subject to Napa County's agricultural preservation policies.
A four-decade-old park-and-ride lot on Golden Gate Drive near Imola Avenue looks brand-new after a $3.1 million overhaul.
Watson Ranch developers are seeking legal solutions to disputes with the Napa school district over new campuses, and with Vallejo over supplying water.
Voters will be selecting candidates for three of seven Napa Valley Unified School District board seats in the Nov. 8 election.
Napa voters are set to consider two NVUSD school bond measures, including a $200 million measure for city of Napa schools and a $25 million measure for American Canyon schools.
This guide from the Napa Valley Register will guide you to the nearest ballot drop sites and voting centers, and includes important dates leading to Election Day, information on registering to vote, and contact information for the Napa County Election Division.
You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213 or ebooth@napanews.com.