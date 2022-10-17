 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Napa City Council set to adopt new general plan

Plan will set transportation, sustainability, other goals through 2040

  • Updated
  • 0
Downtown Napa

Downtown Napa as seen from a scaffold surrounding the steeple of First Presbyterian Church. A new general plan, scheduled for a Tuesday approval vote by the City Council, is slated to guide Napa's growth and land use patterns for the next two decades.

 Register file photo

After more than four years of development, the city of Napa’s draft general plan is on the verge of passage that would help set the city's policy and goals for nearly two decades.

The document, which the City Council will consider for approval Tuesday night, is composed of 10 different chapters setting long-term goals in such areas as transportation, climate change and sustainability, and historic and cultural resources. It’s been available for public review since February.

The council’s stance on a few remaining controversial items in the draft plan — which, once adopted, will establish Napa's broad policy direction through 2040 — was largely pinned down at the previous council meeting Sept. 20, and edits to the draft have proceeded since. At that meeting, for example, councilmembers unanimously voted down a recommendation from the city’s Planning Commission to designate an undeveloped 144-acre area near Foster Road as a greenbelt, saying it would be a mistake to remove the possibility of developing the area for housing in the future.

People are also reading…

Notably, the fate of the long-controversial Linda Vista Avenue extension project — which would extend the road over Napa Creek — will be decided in some form at the Tuesday meeting. With Beth Painter absent from last month's meeting, the remaining council members were split 2-2 on whether to remove the project from the general plan, though Painter indicated in a letter that she was in favor of removing it.

As such, the draft plan set to be adopted — which the council may decide to change — would essentially erase the project from the plan, as recommend by the Planning Commission and many public commenters. But under a fire safety goal section in the plan, the extension may still exist, in abstract form, under a broader goal to “support efforts to improve the provision of emergency fire services for areas north of Fire Station 5” in west Napa's Browns Valley area.   

Mayor Scott Sedgley — a former Napa firefighter who was opposed to removing the project from the general plan — pointed out at the September meeting that Station 5, the city's newest, currently responds to about 9.3% of fire department calls, far below the combined 50% that Stations 2 and 3 respond to, owing to how the station is disconnected from the other side of Napa Creek. The station was built with the understanding that the Linda Vista bridge would eventually happen, Sedgley said, and so the lack of a bridge presents a problem for emergency response.

Regardless, council decisions on how to specifically improve the Station 5 emergency response will likely be left for the future.

Napa's Imola park-and-ride lot previously looked dilapidated. Now its been reborn with an express bus stop, bike lockers and EV charging.

Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week

Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.

Napa County drivers can rejoice — Jameson Canyon bottleneck busted
Local News
alert featured

Napa County drivers can rejoice — Jameson Canyon bottleneck busted

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

A merge point has long been the bane for evening rush hour drivers on Highway 12 in Jameson Canyon. It's gone and so is the backup.

Napa police union president alleges discrimination and harassment in lawsuit against city
Local News
alert featured

Napa police union president alleges discrimination and harassment in lawsuit against city

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

Darlene Elia, president of the Napa Police Officers' Association, has sued the city of Napa for alleged discrimination, harassment and retaliation during her nearly 20-year tenure at Napa Police.

Napan John Azevedo makes new art from old parts
Local News
alert featured

Napan John Azevedo makes new art from old parts

  • Jennifer Huffman
  • Updated
  • 0

This Napan used to run an auto salvage business. Now he makes art using old car parts. 

American Canyon voters to decide Measure J bid to move farm tract closer to annexation
Local News
alert featured

American Canyon voters to decide Measure J bid to move farm tract closer to annexation

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

American Canyon voters will help decide a controversy over whether 157 acres should be subject to Napa County's agricultural preservation policies.

South Napa's Imola park-and-ride lot is reborn
Local News
alert featured

South Napa's Imola park-and-ride lot is reborn

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

A four-decade-old park-and-ride lot on Golden Gate Drive near Imola Avenue looks brand-new after a $3.1 million overhaul.

Developers of American Canyon's Watson Ranch file lawsuits over schools, water
Government & Politics
alert featured

Developers of American Canyon's Watson Ranch file lawsuits over schools, water

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

Watson Ranch developers are seeking legal solutions to disputes with the Napa school district over new campuses, and with Vallejo over supplying water.

Napa Valley Unified School District sees competitive school board races
Local News
alert featured

Napa Valley Unified School District sees competitive school board races

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

Voters will be selecting candidates for three of seven Napa Valley Unified School District board seats in the Nov. 8 election.

Voters to decide fate of two Napa Valley Unified School District school bond measures
Local News
alert top story

Voters to decide fate of two Napa Valley Unified School District school bond measures

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa voters are set to consider two NVUSD school bond measures, including a $200 million measure for city of Napa schools and a $25 million measure for American Canyon schools. 

How and where to vote in Napa County this fall
Local News
alert top story

How and where to vote in Napa County this fall

  • Howard Yune
  • Updated
  • 0

This guide from the Napa Valley Register will guide you to the nearest ballot drop sites and voting centers, and includes important dates leading to Election Day, information on registering to vote, and contact information for the Napa County Election Division.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213 or ebooth@napanews.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hearing aids are now available over the counter across U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News