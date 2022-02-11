Napa City Council set to ask for extension for complying with new California composting law

Like many California jurisdictions, the city of Napa isn’t yet compliant with a new, sweeping state law that, among much else, requires organics to be separated from trash and recycling. But a plan to comply with that law, and avoid potential penalties, is headed to the Napa City Council for approval on Tuesday.

If approved, the city will be sending that plan — a Notification of Intent to Comply with Senate Bill 1383 — to CalRecycle. Kevin Miller, the city’s recycling manager, said many other cities will be submitting similar notices to the state under the umbrella of Senate Bill 619. That law, he said, gives jurisdictions that aren’t compliant with SB 1383 up to two years to become compliant through following such a plan.

“That law basically came from cities and counties for the most part because they saw the massive ask and really wanted a little more time to comply,” Miller said “So we essentially have to submit a plan to the state and identify where we’re a little bit behind the curve.”

As a base level, SB 1383, which came into effect on Jan. 1, is seeking to cut down the amount of methane released from the breakdown of organic materials. Specifically, the law is attempting to reduce organic waste disposal by 75% from the 2014 level by 2025, and to increase recovery of edible food by 20%.

The bulk of what’s required by the law is the separation of three trash streams — trash, compost, and recycling. Napa’s recycling program has pretty much been doing that for about five years, according to Miller, but the city’s only recommended the separation in previous years.

“It’s a very ambitious law,” Miller said. “To be in total compliance we have to collect all three streams from every generator: residential, multi-family, commercial, schools, industrial, institutional.”

A major compliance challenge is providing compostable organic waste collection to all residents and businesses, according to Miller. He’s previously said that while 99% of residential accounts have full composting service, only a third of schools and businesses have full service, and only 6% of multi-family accounts are compliant.

So, the main reason the city of Napa wasn't able to be in full compliance with the law by January 1, 2022, is a concern for “quality and real-world experience in implementing programs,” according to the notice.

“We have worked diligently over the last 6+ years establishing a successful organic collection program and we are not willing to simply give every account a compostable organics cart/bin without providing the needed onboarding training and education to provide maximum potential for success and minimize contamination,” the document says.

To ensure compliance, the city is seeking to onboard accounts using a 6-week training program; hire additional staff for the city and Napa Recycling and Waste Services; purchase additional equipment, including new trucks and organic collection carts; establish new collection routes; and develop a new fiscal plan and rate structure for customers, according to the plan.

The onboarding program would ensure proper training, Miller said, and it also requires follow-up — ongoing reeducation and monitoring — to ensure a lasting understanding of the organics program.

In other news, the City Council on Tuesday will also be receiving the mid-year budget report for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, a report on the condition of city-owned buildings, and, in the evening, a report on homeless services, among other items.

